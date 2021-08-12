Cancel
Education

Main Event Launching 'Play Academy' to Elevate School Field Trips

 5 days ago

Main Event is launching a first-of-its-kind accredited, in-center educational program, Play Academy to bring school field trips up a notch for the new school year. In partnership with leading education consultants STEM.org and Big Thought Institute, Play Academy is based on STEAM curriculum, that brings fun, standard-based learning experiences for students and teachers to Main Event locations across the nation.

