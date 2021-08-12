Main Event Launching 'Play Academy' to Elevate School Field Trips

South Summit School District is seeking applicants for a part-time para Wildcat Academy Facilitator at South Summit High School. Salary will be based on the 2021-2022 Classified Salary Schedule and will not receive benefits. Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma. The transitions program is for 9th grade students and will be supervised through the counseling office. The facilitator will be responsible for tracking grades and providing college and career readiness curricula to the students, in conjunction with the counseling office. They will provide a classroom environment in which all students have the opportunity to improve in their academic classes, complete homework and/or study for tests/exams. They will work closely with the counseling office to identify struggling students and develop educationally appropriate plans for their success. Applicants must have excellent communication skills with students and staff members, must be able to make and keep student records, and must be able to maintain a high level of confidentiality. Applicants must be fingerprinted and satisfactorily pass an employment background check. Classified applications are available online at: www.ssummit.org For best consideration, please apply by August 18, 2021. Please submit applications to the District Office 285 E 400 S Kamas, UT 84036, or email to: ljosie@ssummit.org Please direct questions to Principal Chris Jenson, 435-783-4313 South Summit School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.