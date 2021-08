Mid America Pet Food has acquired Nature’s Logic, a manufacturer that offers premium natural, whole food pet products. “Mid America Pet Food has experienced significant growth, and the acquisition of Nature’s Logic is an exciting opportunity for us as we share a united passion for pet nutrition,” said Greg Cyr, CEO of Mid America Pet Food in Mount Pleasant, Texas. “Welcoming Nature’s Logic to the MAPF family of brands fulfills an exciting expansion to our approach in offering nutritious formulas as Nature’s Logic strongly aligns with MAPF’s mission. We look forward to serving a new set of pet parents and loyal companions as we continue to offer super premium nutrition within each brand while maintaining the integrity of what has made them each successful thus far.”