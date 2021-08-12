Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation Recognizes 25th Anniversary with $25,000 Grant to Rehoboth Fire Department

Taunton, MA, August 12, 2021 —The Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation marked its 25th Anniversary with a $25,000 grant to the Rehoboth Fire Department during a check presentation ceremony held earlier this week at the Rehoboth Town Hall. The donation, which the Department will use for general public safety, is part of $325,000 in grants currently being awarded to fire departments in the 13 communities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Northern Rhode Island where the Bank has a branch office location. Since the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation was formed in 1996, more than $25 million has been committed to hundreds of different local non-profits. In 2020, the Foundation awarded $2.2 million to various 501(c)(3) organizations, many of whom were assisting local communities in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.