Virginia Beach, VA

Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody within Hours of the Offense

 5 days ago

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After an overnight shooting, VBPD identifies, locates, and safely takes the suspect into custody, within 10 hours of the offense.

On August 12, 2021 at 1:06 a.m., VBPD were called to the 100 block of S. Budding Avenue for a report that a man had been shot. Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Investigators immediately initiated their investigation and obtained information that quickly led to the identification of the suspect. Warrants were obtained on 27-year-old Jesse Deshawn Byers, of Virginia Beach for felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

With the assistance from the Warrant Fugitive Unit and SWAT, the location of the suspect was determined. A search warrant was served in the 900 block of Chimney Hill Parkway, and Jesse Deshawn Byers was taken into custody, without incident. He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

