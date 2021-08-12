USciences CLASS Lab Teaches Kids about the Brain
USciences Cognition, Learning, and School Success (CLASS) lab hosted two “Neuroscience for Kids” workshops for students attending St. Francis de Sales summer camp. The workshops were divided by age group. Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade learned about the major parts of the brain from CLASS lab faculty and students, while students in 4th through 8th grade learned about neural plasticity and the structure of a neuron by creating models.www.usciences.edu
