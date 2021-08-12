Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

USciences CLASS Lab Teaches Kids about the Brain

usciences.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSciences Cognition, Learning, and School Success (CLASS) lab hosted two “Neuroscience for Kids” workshops for students attending St. Francis de Sales summer camp. The workshops were divided by age group. Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade learned about the major parts of the brain from CLASS lab faculty and students, while students in 4th through 8th grade learned about neural plasticity and the structure of a neuron by creating models.

www.usciences.edu

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Psy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alivia Trimarco Bms#Raahi Chapla Bms#Biomedical Sciences#Community Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 1

Community Policy