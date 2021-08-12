Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canyon Lake, CA

Canyon Lake Travel Club plans two fall day trips

The Friday Flyer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canyon Lake Travel Club is back on the road again. The club has calendared two fall day trips for October and November. The club is inviting members and nonmembers of its club to an Oct. 12 trip that will begin at 8:00 a.m. and return at 6:30 p.m. The day trip will include both a visit to the Peterson Automotive Museum and to the La Brea Tar Pits. The cost for the trip is $115/member and $122/nonmember and includes round trip coach transportation, admission to venues and a Vault Tour at the Peterson Automotive Museum.

fridayflyer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Canyon Lake, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Canyon Lake, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trip#Rams#The La Brea Tar Pits#Los Angeles Chargers#Cltc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy