Canyon Lake Travel Club plans two fall day trips

The Canyon Lake Travel Club is back on the road again. The club has calendared two fall day trips for October and November. The club is inviting members and nonmembers of its club to an Oct. 12 trip that will begin at 8:00 a.m. and return at 6:30 p.m. The day trip will include both a visit to the Peterson Automotive Museum and to the La Brea Tar Pits. The cost for the trip is $115/member and $122/nonmember and includes round trip coach transportation, admission to venues and a Vault Tour at the Peterson Automotive Museum.