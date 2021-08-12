Avoid the Crowds in These 10 Secluded National Parks

Take an artistic journey through the National Parks Rumriver Art Center instructors will lead participants ages 5 15 years old step-by step through each project, allowing students to understand the process of each technique and still create their own unique masterpiece. There will also be a concert in the park each week that will start at 6:30pm, so you can stay for the music if you want! For this year’s Art in the Park, participants will receive a passport that they can bring with them to each of the art in the park events. They will get a stamp in their passport at each event. Each event will feature a project from different National Parks from around the country. Sessions are held in conjunction with the Summer Concert Series Art in the Park National Parks Passport Program Lineup: June 17: Redwood National Park July 1: Yosemite National Park July 15: Grand Canyon National Park July 29: Yellowstone National Park August 5: Mt. Rainier National Park August 19: Everglades Nat.