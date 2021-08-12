Cancel
Avoid the Crowds in These 10 Secluded National Parks

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service will celebrate its 105th birthday on August 25, 2021, marking the milestone with waived entrance fees as well as in-park programs and virtual experiences at parks and sites across the country. While travelers have more than 60 epic parks to choose from, here are some lesser-known and visited protected lands that they won't want to miss.

www.travelpulse.com

Animalsrealtree.com

Watch: Huge Grizzly Walks Within Feet of Tourists in Katmai National Park

An Alaskan seaplane captain is being credited for “maintaining control of the situation” when a large Alaska grizzly walked past a group of tourists he’d flown to Katmai National Park. Video shared by NBC Montana shows a massive bear with visible scars walking calmly past the group of people, who...
WorldTravelPulse

Dominica: A Delightful Caribbean Country On The Rise

If you're looking for a great getaway in the Caribbean, Dominica is definitely a country on the rise. Often called "The Nature Island," it's a lush, green country that's adding bigger and splashier hotels and is building a new international airport, which should allow them to get direct flights from Canada in a few years.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park In Florida Is Hidden Gem In The Panhandle

For anyone looking for the ultimate warm-weather adventure in the Florida Panhandle, we have one the whole family will love. Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park in Destin is the largest water park on the Emerald Coast. With a tropical theme throughout, you’ll feel like you stepped into paradise. With hide-speed slides, lazy rivers, and […] The post Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park In Florida Is Hidden Gem In The Panhandle appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

New Mask Mandate For Colorado Parks And Trails

You felt THIS one coming too, or at least I did. With the recent Covid surges with the Delta Variant, more mask mandates have been popping up around in various places and there seem to be more coming in the days and weeks ahead. Another one to add to that...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

[BREAKING] New mask mandate to impact some trails, overlooks, and parks in Colorado

In accordance with the latest guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Park Service will be requiring employees, the public, and contractors to wear a mask while inside of all National Park Service buildings, as well as in crowded outdoor areas managed by the department. This new mandate applies regardless of vaccination status and local transmission levels of COVID-19.
TravelPosted by
CNN

Want to go to a US national park? You must bring a face mask

(CNN) — If you want to visit one of America's national parks, there's an essential item you must bring: face masks. Showing that even wilderness areas aren't free from the reach of the Covid-19 Delta variant, the National Park Service announced Monday that it is immediately enforcing mask rules. Visitors,...
Moose, WYeastidahonews.com

Grand Teton National Park has record visitation in July

MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park statistics show that July 2021 had the highest number of recreation visits on record for any single month in park history. The park hosted an estimated 828,777 recreation visits in July 2021. This is a 9.7% increase from July 2020 (755,766 recreation visits) and a 6.8% increase from July 2019 (775,788 recreation visits).
LifestylePosted by
Only In Northern California

Kirby Cove Is A Tucked-Away Campground In Northern California With A Magnificent View Of The Golden Gate Bridge

Northern California boasts some spectacular camping experiences. Here you can pitch a tent underneath the redwood trees or just steps away from an ocean beach. Simply put, an incredible camping trip is always just a short drive away when you live in NorCal. Kirby Cove is an especially unique campground that belongs on your radar. Tucked away in a wooded setting, the campground boasts spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, and the Marin Headlands.
Estes Park, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Rocky Mountain National Park Now Requiring Face Masks Inside Buildings And On ‘Busy Trails’

(CBS4) — The National Park Service is now requiring visitors, employees and contractors to wear a mask inside all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels. That includes Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park. (credit: CBS) “Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world. Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors’ safety,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. This requirement will be in effect until further notice. Officials said it applies to all NPS buildings, outdoors spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as narrow or busy trails and overlooks, and public transportation systems.
Posted by
Only In West Virginia

This Secluded Camp Creek State Park Cabin Is Only Accessible Via A 3.3 Mile Hike In West Virginia

The West Virginia State Park system is phenomenal. The variety of activities they offer, the variety of natural wonders they caretake, the variety of historical time periods they feature – it’s an impressive spread. And this veritable banquet is largely free! That’s why, when we’re traveling around the state, we often choose to take advantage […] The post This Secluded Camp Creek State Park Cabin Is Only Accessible Via A 3.3 Mile Hike In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ramsey, MNramsey.mn.us

Art in the Park: Mt. Rainier National Park

Take an artistic journey through the National Parks Rumriver Art Center instructors will lead participants ages 5 15 years old step-by step through each project, allowing students to understand the process of each technique and still create their own unique masterpiece. There will also be a concert in the park each week that will start at 6:30pm, so you can stay for the music if you want! For this year’s Art in the Park, participants will receive a passport that they can bring with them to each of the art in the park events. They will get a stamp in their passport at each event. Each event will feature a project from different National Parks from around the country. Sessions are held in conjunction with the Summer Concert Series Art in the Park National Parks Passport Program Lineup: June 17: Redwood National Park July 1: Yosemite National Park July 15: Grand Canyon National Park July 29: Yellowstone National Park August 5: Mt. Rainier National Park August 19: Everglades Nat.
Boats & WatercraftsTravelPulse

Deluxe Yacht Charters Offer Timely Post-Outbreak Travel Option

With other forms of travel, from resorts to large cruise ships, inaccessible to travelers in the aftermath of the pandemic, and later slow to return to full operations, yacht charters emerged as a viable alternative. Yacht charters offer a luxury vacation experience in where guests enjoy controlled environments that address...
EconomyPosted by
Only In West Virginia

The Glen Jean Bank, Built In 1909, Welcomes Visitors To West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park

Nestled in the mountains, near the gateway to one of America’s most popular outdoor recreation destinations, lies the quiet town of Glen Jean. Just minutes away from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Glen Jean has a history that dates back almost 150 years to West Virginia’s coal boom era. In this tiny […] The post The Glen Jean Bank, Built In 1909, Welcomes Visitors To West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
Public HealthWSET

National Park Service implements national mask requirement

UNDATED (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads, the National Park Service announced Monday it's immediately enforcing new mask rules. Visitors, employees and contractors are now required to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and even in crowded outdoor spots. The rule applies regardless of a...

