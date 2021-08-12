Travelers Begin To Lose Confidence as COVID Variants Spread
New research suggests travelers are growing more hesitant as COVID variants spread. According to the latest monthly Traveler Confidence Index by Travel Again, 61 percent of travelers feel at least somewhat less confident about traveling due to the prevalence of COVID variants. One in 20 said that the variants cause them to have no confidence in traveling. It was somewhat higher among business travelers. Sixty-five percent of travelers feel at least somewhat less confident about traveling due to the prevalence of COVID variants.www.travelpulse.com
