Travelers Begin To Lose Confidence as COVID Variants Spread

This week we tackle a topic we’ve heard travel experts discussing with more frequency since the delta variant came knocking. With covid cases on the rise again, it’s becoming less certain whether we can - or should - keep our upcoming travel plans. One solution to alleviate some anxiety about the future is purchasing travel insurance. Because it’s not a common practice for most travelers, we’re using our column this week to break down the essentials. Who would benefit from getting travel insurance? What does it cover? Is it worth the cost?