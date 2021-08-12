Mosquito advisory: State announces first West Nile virus finding of summer

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management has announced in a press release that a mosquito sample collected July 29 in Cranston has tested positive for West Nile Virus by RIDOH State Health Laboratories. This is the first West Nile finding of the summer in Rhode Island and was the only confirmed positive finding from 70 mosquito samples collected from 10 traps July 29, DEM said. To date, no mosquito samples have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the state.