Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cranston, RI

Mosquito advisory: State announces first West Nile virus finding of summer

Valley Breeze
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management has announced in a press release that a mosquito sample collected July 29 in Cranston has tested positive for West Nile Virus by RIDOH State Health Laboratories. This is the first West Nile finding of the summer in Rhode Island and was the only confirmed positive finding from 70 mosquito samples collected from 10 traps July 29, DEM said. To date, no mosquito samples have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the state.

www.valleybreeze.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Health
Cranston, RI
Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Nile#Mosquitoes#State##Epa#Www Health Ri Gov#Rhode Islanders#Twitter#Rhodeislanddem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy