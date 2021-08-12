More children are being admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to deal with surge of new patients
More children are being hospitalized with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to cope with a surge in new patients and officials race to expand vaccine protection. The seven-day average number of children reported hospitalized with Covid-19 jumped almost 30% to a new peak of 239 in the week ending August 9. That number is up from the 184 children reported the previous week, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.wgowam.com
Comments / 0