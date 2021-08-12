Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More children are being admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to deal with surge of new patients

wgowam.com
 6 days ago

More children are being hospitalized with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to cope with a surge in new patients and officials race to expand vaccine protection. The seven-day average number of children reported hospitalized with Covid-19 jumped almost 30% to a new peak of 239 in the week ending August 9. That number is up from the 184 children reported the previous week, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

www.wgowam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Leana Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Cdc#Covid 19#Cnn#Johnson Johnson#Nbc#Cdc#High Community Spread#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 8 States Have "Out of Control" COVID Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is raging, and Americans are raging against it. The question is, how many will get vaccinated. According to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, "eight states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations." These stats are straining to keep up with this surge. Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Kansas StateKWCH.com

Kansas hospitals rejecting transfer patients as COVID-19 cases surge

(KWCH) - Kansas hospitals are turning away many transfer patients as coronavirus cases surge across the country. The University of Kansas Health System is full and only taking a fraction of the patients it normally would from other states. Health officials report similar situations from other hospitals across the state.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Archbold admits more than 50 new COVID-19 positive patients in last week

THOMASVILLE — Archbold officials reported Tuesday there have been 327 new COVID-19 positive test results over the last week, Over the past week, the system has had 1,028 new negative results. Fifty-two people were admitted to Archbold hospitals in the last week for COVID-19. The system record 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the last week.
Glasgow, KYwcluradio.com

TJ Hospital shares update on the recent surge of COVID-19 patients

Glasgow, Ky – On Thursday TJ Regional Health posted a video update to their Facebook page. CEO Neil Thornbury, shared the latest information on the recent surge of COVID-19 patients at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Thornbury shared that the patients they have now are of every age category and mostly...
Public HealthShropshire Star

Number of Covid patients admitted to Shropshire hospitals rises

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has dropped over the last week. Latest daily figures released by the Government show that 105 people tested positive, bringing the total to 542 in the week - a drop of 16.4 per cent . There was...
NW Florida Daily News

Florida hospitals continue seeing surge in COVID-19 patients

TALLAHASSEE — The number of people hospitalized in Florida because of COVID-19 continued at a record pace Monday, according to the Florida Hospital Association. The industry group said 10,389 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 — the second day in a row that the number was over 10,000 and the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.
Public HealthKFOR

Cherokee Nation experiencing COVID-19 hospitalization surge, new cases predominately unvaccinated patients

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging within the Cherokee Nation, and 90 percent of the new COVID cases are unvaccinated patients. Cherokee Nation health officials reported 600 new COVID cases last week, an 80 percent increase compared to the number of new cases from the prior week, and the highest increase since January 2021, according to Cherokee Nation officials.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Atlanta hospitals swamped, patients being diverted as COVID-19 cases surge

Atlanta’s emergency rooms and intensive care units are packed and many are turning away or diverting patients to other hospitals in the metro area as COVID-19 cases surge. The highly contagious delta variant of the virus has cut a swath through Georgia, which continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country… The post Atlanta hospitals swamped, patients being diverted as COVID-19 cases surge appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
wgowam.com

A 14-year-old girl spent 5 days on oxygen at a Missouri hospital, illustrating the growing problem of children not being vaccinated for Covid-19

Angel Baker’s 14-year-old daughter, Marionna, had to be put on oxygen for five days after contracting Covid-19. Baker told CNN Marionna’s symptoms began July 26 with complaints of headaches and feeling tired. Things kicked into high gear on August 2 when she said she couldn’t breathe. But after a trip to urgent care and being prescribed medication, Baker said her daughter could not breathe at all the next day.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital restricting patient visits due to COVID-19 surge

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (FMH) has moved to increase patient visit restrictions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Fairbanks. According to Dr. Angelique Ramirez, Chief Medical Officer for Foundation Health Partners, “Over the weekend, we had to enhance our visitor restrictions. So what we’ve moved towards is one visitor per patient through the inpatient areas, the emergency room, and quite honestly any area within the facility. No visitation for children under the age of 18. [For] parents of a minor child, both parents, as well for women in labor, two support persons, as well as end of life for compassionate reasons we’ll allow two people.”
Florida Statearcamax.com

Florida COVID-19 update: 21,669 new cases, 870 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals

MIAMI — Florida reported 21,669 new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, and seven new deaths. Florida — which makes up about 6.5% of the U.S. population — accounted for 19% of the country’s new cases on Monday based on data the state is reporting to the CDC. As of Aug. 16, the state’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 21,786, up from a moving average of 7,039 on July 16. That number represents roughly a 209.5% increase, stemming from the highly contagious delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy