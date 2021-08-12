Cancel
New Haven, CT

Albertus Magnus College Celebrates Perpetual Profession of Vows

albertus.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSister Ana Isabel González, O.P. Makes Final Commitment. New Haven, Conn., August 12, 2021 – Albertus Magnus College congratulates Sr. Ana González, O.P., as the Dominican Sisters of Peace celebrate her Perpetual Profession of Vows. This day of joy and blessing took place on August 8, 2021, the feast of St. Dominic, the founder of the Dominican Order, at the Behan Community Center on the College’s New Haven, Conn., campus.

www.albertus.edu

