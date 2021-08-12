State Issues Cyanobacteria Bloom Advisory for Mirror Lake in Tuftonborough, NH
A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Mirror Lake in Tuftonborough, NH. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) sampled on August 12 and cyanobacteria accumulations were observed along various shorelines. Cyanobacteria (Dolichospermum) were estimated in concentrations up to 115,000 cells/ml. Advisories are issued when cyanobacterial cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/ml. As a result, NHDES has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure.www.des.nh.gov
