State Issues Cyanobacteria Bloom Advisory for Mirror Lake in Tuftonborough, NH

A few New Hampshire lakes (including Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Wentworth and Lake Sunapee) have been found to contain a unique cyanobacteria taxa called Gloeotrichia. Each colony of Gloeotrichia may contain approximately 5,000 cells. The colonies look like very small, fuzzy balls in the water. They can appear either green or sometimes brownish-yellow by eye. Oftentimes, these cyanobacteria do not accumulate to large concentrations and may go unnoticed. These types of cyanobacteria do not typically form green surface scums, however they can quickly accumulate along shorelines and coves. The water may appear cloudy in areas of higher concentrations.