Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hudson’s Bay stores, e-commerce separating to create two businesses

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson’s Bay Co. is once again putting a line in the sand between brick-and-mortar and online. The company plans to separate its Hudson’s Bay store fleet and e-commerce business into two separate businesses with dedicated leadership teams. HBC made a similar move in March, when it announced plans to split its Saks Fifth Avenue business, separating the luxury department store retailer’s e-commerce business and stores into two separate entities. It recently announced a similar move for Saks Off 5th.

chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Hudson S Bay Co#Saks Fifth Avenue#Saks Off 5th#Marketplace#Hbc#Thebay Com#Canadians#Hudson S Bay Rewards#Bay Ceo Nairn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Cell Phoneslionheartv.net

How e-commerce businesses boost operations with Viber

E-commerce has become essential in the present times when safety and convenience are priorities. What makes it work is its capability to be done remotely and online thus allowing the expansion of businesses to a larger consumer base and even to various markets. With its growth also comes necessary improvements...
Carsbodyshopbusiness.com

Original One Parts Announces New e-Commerce Store

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has opened a new online parts store, making it easier for customers to purchase high-quality, reconditioned OE parts any time of the day, any day of the week. Original One Parts is known as a...
BusinessPosted by
Sourcing Journal

New York & Co.’s Product Expansion Begins with Men’s

New York & Company has a “new lease on life” that’s bigger than ever. The now digital-only women’s apparel, footwear and accessories retailer debuted its largest collection to date this fall and its first foray into men’s wear. “Created and edited for the man who brings an easy cool vibe to the city,” the 150-item collection offers everyday wardrobe essentials like T-shirts, sweaters, fleece hoodies, joggers, pants, jackets and bags. Like New York & Company’s assortment for women, denim is a key category in the men’s range. Fits include bootcut, skinny, slim and relaxed in versatile washes spanning light and medium indigo...
RetailPosted by
WWD

Walmart Continues to Grow; Expects E-commerce Revenues to Reach $75 Billion

Click here to read the full article. Walmart continues to make gains in a turbulent retail environment thanks to its growing e-commerce, grocery and domestic businesses.     “We had another strong quarter in every part of our business,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc., said in a statement. “Our global e-commerce sales are on track to reach $75 billion by the end of the year, further strengthening our position as a leader in omnichannel. We grew market share in U.S. grocery, added thousands of new sellers to our marketplace, rapidly grew advertising businesses around the world and we’re...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cart.com's $98M Raise To Build Out End-To-End e-Commerce Service

It's high tide for e-commerce, and Cart.com is swimming in it. With the meteoric rise of online shopping, the end-to-end e-commerce-as-a-service provider recently announced a series B funding raise of $98 million, bringing its total funding to over $140 million since launching just eight months ago. The new round was...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Specialty tool retailer crafts AI-based pricing strategy

Northern Tool + Equipment is assembling a pricing approach based on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The Minnesota-based specialty retailer of tools and equipment is deploying the intelligent pricing platform from Revionics, an Aptos company. Specifically, Northern Tool + Equipment will deploy Revionics’ AI-powered solutions for pricing optimization, promotions, markdowns, and competitive intelligence.
Businessconnectcre.com

WeWork, Hudson’s Bay Will Bring Co-Working Spaces to Retail Stores

WeWork is partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co. to open co-working spaces in current and former Saks retail stores, according to published reports. To be known as SaksWorks, the first locations will open next month at Saks locations in Manhattan, Scarsdale and Manhasset, NY and Greenwich, CT.
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mac’s Market Exits the C-Store Business

Family-owned and -operated Mac’s Market is exiting the convenience-store business but will continue to operate its four neighborhood grocery stores in Essex Junction, Woodstock, Stowe and Rochester, Vt. Global Partners LP has acquired 13 Mac’s Market c-stores and one commissioned agent site from Sherman V. Allen Inc., Rutland, Vt., operator...
Lifestyleshop-eat-surf.com

Zappos and Abercrombie & Fitch Create E-Commerce Partnership

Today, retail and customer service powerhouse Zappos.com and iconic clothing, accessories and fragrance retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), announced a partnership to bring Abercrombie & Fitch apparel to a larger U.S. consumer base through Zappos.com. Beginning August 16, customers can shop Zappos for Abercrombie & Fitch favorites, including Abercrombie’s high-quality, size-inclusive denim and essential tops for adults and kids. Through this partnership, which is the first of its kind in the U.S. for Abercrombie & Fitch, the two brands also teamed up to create an exclusive footwear capsule available only on Zappos.com and Abercrombie.com, featuring a wide range of sizes and designed to perfectly style with Abercrombie & Fitch denim fits.Abercrombie & Fitch.
Small BusinessPosted by
@growwithco

'Clicks Are Currency:' How E-Commerce Businesses Can Thrive in the Digital-First World

Grow with Google digital coach Roberto Martinez shares how e-commerce businesses can increase web traffic and navigate obstacles. The pandemic has given many businesses the opportunity to either pivot towards e-commerce or double-down on their current efforts. In order for these e-commerce ventures to be successful, businesses must focus on having the right digital tools, from creating an optimized consumer platform to integrating shipping services.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Saks Fifth Avenue parent teams with WeWork on coworking venture ‘SaksWorks’

Hudson’s Bay Co. plans to convert parts of select current and former Saks department stores into coworking spaces. The parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue is partnering with coworking company WeWork on the initiative, called SaksWorks. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Plans call for the first five SaksWorks offices to open in September, in the New York City area. Locations include Saks’ Fifth Avenue flagship, where the coworking space will be located on the 10th floor.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Two CPG food brands bite into e-commerce

Leading CPG companies Kellogg Co. and General Mills are testing the direct-to-consumer e-commerce waters with well-known product lines. While in the last couple of years, a number of fast-food retailers have opened online stores featuring branded merchandise, it is interesting that two CPG giants are now launching online direct-to-consumer sales and marketing initiatives on the same day. Following are closer looks at each one.
Internetfreightwaves.com

Moving from ‘e-commerce in a box’ to ‘composable commerce’

E-commerce continues to maintain its foothold in the economy, but future sales are potentially at risk for some businesses that rely on traditional e-commerce platforms, said the CEO of Fabric. Faisal Masud spoke to Modern Shipper on that and the e-commerce market in general in a recent interview. In the...
EducationSFGate

KoreHealth Keeps Innovating, Launches New & Improved E-Commerce Store

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. The health and fitness brand encourages customers to push past their limits as its founder continues to do the same. KoreHealth, one of the industry's leading health and fitness brands in performance and recovery, has just launched its new e-commerce site. The site provides visitors with an easy and enjoyable online shopping experience while also offering educational tools and motivational content for an overall digital experience.
BusinessThrive Global

Roberto Rios of Schwan’s Company: “Embrace digital and e-commerce”

Embrace digital and e-commerce. Consumers today are digital first, and we need to meet them everywhere they are. This idea builds upon the idea of engaging with consumers and extends not only to social interactions, but also to being available to them via e-commerce. Through our digital campaign ads, we are exploring the concept of “buy now” functionality built into the ads, so people can connect with our brands through our visuals and storytelling and then respond in real-time with a purchase.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Exclusive: Walmart to discusses new remote workforce strategies during SPECS

Managing a remote workforce may be business as usual for Walmart, but that isn’t stopping the company from integrating new processes to improve virtual collaboration and efficiency. As an international company, the retail giant has been managing teams remotely in various capacities for decades, Amber Hoyt, Walmart’s senior manager, digital...

Comments / 0

Community Policy