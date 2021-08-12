Hudson’s Bay stores, e-commerce separating to create two businesses
Hudson’s Bay Co. is once again putting a line in the sand between brick-and-mortar and online. The company plans to separate its Hudson’s Bay store fleet and e-commerce business into two separate businesses with dedicated leadership teams. HBC made a similar move in March, when it announced plans to split its Saks Fifth Avenue business, separating the luxury department store retailer’s e-commerce business and stores into two separate entities. It recently announced a similar move for Saks Off 5th.chainstoreage.com
chainstoreage.com