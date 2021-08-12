Impact of personal genomic risk information on melanoma prevention behaviors and psychological outcomes: a randomized controlled trial
We evaluated the impact of personal melanoma genomic risk information on sun-related behaviors and psychological outcomes. In this parallel group, open, randomized controlled trial, 1,025 Australians of European ancestry without melanoma and aged 18–69 years were recruited via the Medicare database (3% consent). Participants were randomized to the intervention (n = 513; saliva sample for genetic testing, personalized melanoma risk booklet based on a 40-variant polygenic risk score, telephone-based genetic counseling, educational booklet) or control (n = 512; educational booklet). Wrist-worn ultraviolet (UV) radiation dosimeters (10-day wear) and questionnaires were administered at baseline, 1 month postintervention, and 12 months postbaseline.www.nature.com
