Runaway June will have some new music to share next week. On Friday, the trio announced their three-song backstory, which is due for release on August 20. With the exception of their 2020 holiday album, When I Think About Christmas, backstory will be the first multi-song project the trio have put out since Natalie Stovall joined Runaway June after the departure of longtime band mate Hannah Mulholland last year. However, Hannah’s listed as a co-writer on one of the songs, “Down the Middle.”