Immunogenic camptothesome nanovesicles comprising sphingomyelin-derived camptothecin bilayers for safe and synergistic cancer immunochemotherapy

Oxygen therapy has been widely used in clinical practice, especially in anesthesia and emergency medicine. However, the risks of hyperoxemia caused by excessive O2 supply have not been sufficiently appreciated. Because nasal inhalation is mostly used for oxygen therapy, the pulmonary capillaries are often the first to be damaged by hyperoxia, causing many serious consequences. Nevertheless, the molecular mechanism by which hyperoxia injures pulmonary capillary endothelial cells (LMECs) has not been fully elucidated. Therefore, we systematically investigated these issues using next-generation sequencing and functional research techniques by focusing on non-coding RNAs. Our results showed that hyperoxia significantly induced apoptosis and profoundly affected the transcriptome profiles of LMECs. Hyperoxia significantly up-regulated miR-181c-5p expression, while down-regulated the expressions of NCAPG and lncRNA-DLEU2 in LMECs. Moreover, LncRNA-DLEU2 could bind complementarily to miR-181c-5p and acted as a miRNA sponge to block the inhibitory effect of miR-181c-5p on its target gene NCAPG. The down-regulation of lncRNA-DLEU2 induced by hyperoxia abrogated its inhibition of miR-181c-5p function, which together with the hyperoxia-induced upregulation of miR-181c-5p, all these significantly decreased the expression of NCAPG, resulting in apoptosis of LMECs. Our results demonstrated a ceRNA network consisting of lncRNA-DLEU2, miR-181c-5p and NCAPG, which played an important role in hyperoxia-induced apoptosis of vascular endothelial injury. Our findings will contribute to the full understanding of the harmful effects of hyperoxia and to find ways for effectively mitigating its deleterious effects.