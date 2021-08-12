Biallelic loss-of-function variants in the splicing regulator NSRP1 cause a severe neurodevelopmental disorder with spastic cerebral palsy and epilepsy

We aimed to identify somatic genetic alterations in pure growth hormone (GH)-secreting pituitary adenomas without GNAS variants. Patients with GH-secreting pituitary adenoma who underwent transsphenoidal adenomectomy at Severance Hospital, Yonsei University College of Medicine were recruited. Somatic genetic alterations were profiled by whole-exome sequencing (WES) and targeted resequencing. WES was performed using DNA from nine GH-secreting pituitary tumors and corresponding blood samples. Absence of GNAS variant was confirmed by Sanger sequencing. For targeted resequencing of 140 fixed tissues, 48 WES-derived candidate genes and 7 GH-secreting pituitary adenoma-associated genes were included. Forty-eight genes with 59 somatic variants were identified by WES. In targeted resequencing, variants in 26 recurrent genes, including MAST4, PRIM2, TNN, STARD9, DNAH11, DOCK4, GPR98, BCHE, DARS, CUBN, NGDN, PLXND1, UNC5B, and COL22A1, were identified, but variants in previously reported genes were not detected. BCHE, DARS, NGDN, and UNC5B variants were associated with increased GH-secreting pituitary tumor biochemical activity, which was confirmed in vitro. Although recurrent point variants were rare, several somatic variants were identified in sporadic pure GH-secreting pituitary adenomas. Several somatic variants may affect pathways involved in the tumorigenesis and biochemical activities of GH-secreting pituitary adenomas.
