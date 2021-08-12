Cancel
Biallelic loss-of-function variants in the splicing regulator NSRP1 cause a severe neurodevelopmental disorder with spastic cerebral palsy and epilepsy

By Daniel G. Calame
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlternative splicing plays a critical role in mouse neurodevelopment, regulating neurogenesis, cortical lamination, and synaptogenesis, yet few human neurodevelopmental disorders are known to result from pathogenic variation in splicing regulator genes. Nuclear Speckle Splicing Regulator Protein 1 (NSRP1) is a ubiquitously expressed splicing regulator not known to underlie a Mendelian disorder.

ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Natural Compound Found in Fruit May Prevent and Treat Parkinson’s Disease

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have added to evidence that the compound farnesol, found naturally in herbs, and berries and other fruits, prevents and reverses brain damage linked to Parkinson’s disease in mouse studies. The compound, used in flavorings and perfume-making, can prevent the loss of neurons that produce...
ScienceNature.com

Interleukin-17A regulates ependymal cell proliferation and functional recovery after spinal cord injury in mice

Ependymal cells have been suggested to act as neural stem cells and exert beneficial effects after spinal cord injury (SCI). However, the molecular mechanism underlying ependymal cell regulation after SCI remains unknown. To examine the possible effect of IL-17A on ependymal cell proliferation after SCI, we locally administrated IL-17A neutralizing antibody to the injured spinal cord of a contusion SCI mouse model, and revealed that IL-17A neutralization promoted ependymal cell proliferation, which was paralleled by functional recovery and axonal reorganization of both the corticospinal tract and the raphespinal tract. Further, to test whether ependymal cell-specific manipulation of IL-17A signaling is enough to affect the outcomes of SCI, we generated ependymal cell-specific conditional IL-17RA-knockout mice and analyzed their anatomical and functional response to SCI. As a result, conditional knockout of IL-17RA in ependymal cells enhanced both axonal growth and functional recovery, accompanied by an increase in mRNA expression of neurotrophic factors. Thus, Ependymal cells may enhance the regenerative process partially by secreting neurotrophic factors, and IL-17A stimulation negatively regulates this beneficial effect. Molecular manipulation of ependymal cells might be a viable strategy for improving functional recovery.
CancerNature.com

TCF-1 controls T cell functions that regulate inflammation, CD8 T cell cytotoxicity and severity of colon cancer

The transcription factor TCF-1 is essential for the development and function of regulatory T (Treg) cells; however, its function is poorly understood. Here, we show that TCF-1 primarily suppresses transcription of genes that are co-bound by Foxp3. Single-cell RNA-sequencing analysis identified effector memory T cells and central memory Treg cells with differential expression of Klf2 and memory and activation markers. TCF-1 deficiency did not change the core Treg cell transcriptional signature, but promoted alternative signaling pathways whereby Treg cells became activated and gained gut-homing properties and characteristics of the TH17 subset of helper T cells. TCF-1-deficient Treg cells strongly suppressed T cell proliferation and cytotoxicity, but were compromised in controlling CD4+ T cell polarization and inflammation. In mice with polyposis, Treg cell–specific TCF-1 deficiency promoted tumor growth. Consistently, tumor-infiltrating Treg cells of patients with colorectal cancer showed lower TCF-1 expression and increased TH17 expression signatures compared to adjacent normal tissue and circulating T cells. Thus, Treg cell–specific TCF-1 expression differentially regulates TH17-mediated inflammation and T cell cytotoxicity, and can determine colorectal cancer outcome.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

HDAC1 deregulation promotes neuronal loss and deficit of motor function in stroke pathogenesis

Stroke is a common cause of death worldwide and leads to disability and cognitive dysfunction. Ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke are major categories of stroke, accounting for 68% and 32% of strokes, respectively. Each year, 15 million people experience stroke worldwide, and the stroke incidence is rising. Epigenetic modifications regulate gene transcription and play a major role in stroke. Accordingly, histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1) participates in DNA damage repair and cell survival. However, the mechanisms underlying the role of HDAC1 in stroke pathogenesis are still controversial. Therefore, we investigated the role of HDAC1 in stroke by using a rat model of endothelin-1-induced brain ischemia. Our results revealed that HDAC1 was deregulated following stroke, and its expressional level and enzymatic activity were decreased. We also used MS-275 to inhibit HDAC1 function in rats exposed to ischemic insult. We found that HDAC1 inhibition promoted the infarct volume, neuronal loss, DNA damage, neuronal apoptosis after stroke, and levels of reactive oxygen species and inflammation cytokines. Additionally, HDAC1 inhibition deteriorated the behavioral outcomes of rats with ischemic insult. Overall, our findings demonstrate that HDAC1 participates in ischemic pathogenesis in the brain and possesses potential for use as a therapeutic target.
ScienceNature.com

Acquired olfactory loss alters functional connectivity and morphology

Removing function from a developed and functional sensory system is known to alter both cerebral morphology and functional connections. To date, a majority of studies assessing sensory-dependent plasticity have focused on effects from either early onset or long-term sensory loss and little is known how the recent sensory loss affects the human brain. With the aim of determining how recent sensory loss affects cerebral morphology and functional connectivity, we assessed differences between individuals with acquired olfactory loss (duration 7–36 months) and matched healthy controls in their grey matter volume, using multivariate pattern analyses, and functional connectivity, using dynamic connectivity analyses, within and from the olfactory cortex. Our results demonstrate that acquired olfactory loss is associated with altered grey matter volume in, among others, posterior piriform cortex, a core olfactory processing area, as well as the inferior frontal gyrus and angular gyrus. In addition, compared to controls, individuals with acquired anosmia displayed significantly stronger dynamic functional connectivity from the posterior piriform cortex to, among others, the angular gyrus, a known multisensory integration area. When assessing differences in dynamic functional connectivity from the angular gyrus, individuals with acquired anosmia had stronger connectivity from the angular gyrus to areas primary responsible for basic visual processing. These results demonstrate that recently acquired sensory loss is associated with both changed cerebral morphology within core olfactory areas and increase dynamic functional connectivity from olfactory cortex to cerebral areas processing multisensory integration.
Mental HealthNature.com

Disrupted intrinsic functional brain topology in patients with major depressive disorder

Aberrant topological organization of whole-brain networks has been inconsistently reported in studies of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), reflecting limited sample sizes. To address this issue, we utilized a big data sample of MDD patients from the REST-meta-MDD Project, including 821 MDD patients and 765 normal controls (NCs) from 16 sites. Using the Dosenbach 160 node atlas, we examined whole-brain functional networks and extracted topological features (e.g., global and local efficiency, nodal efficiency, and degree) using graph theory-based methods. Linear mixed-effect models were used for group comparisons to control for site variability; robustness of results was confirmed (e.g., multiple topological parameters, different node definitions, and several head motion control strategies were applied). We found decreased global and local efficiency in patients with MDD compared to NCs. At the nodal level, patients with MDD were characterized by decreased nodal degrees in the somatomotor network (SMN), dorsal attention network (DAN) and visual network (VN) and decreased nodal efficiency in the default mode network (DMN), SMN, DAN, and VN. These topological differences were mostly driven by recurrent MDD patients, rather than first-episode drug naive (FEDN) patients with MDD. In this highly powered multisite study, we observed disrupted topological architecture of functional brain networks in MDD, suggesting both locally and globally decreased efficiency in brain networks.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Approaches Optimize Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy for Neuroendocrine Tumors

Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy in patients with neuroendocrine tumors. Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs),...
ScienceScience Now

Structural and functional ramifications of antigenic drift in recent SARS-CoV-2 variants

Science, abh1766, this issue p. eabh1766, abh1139, this issue p. 818. Neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) elicited against the receptor binding site (RBS) of the spike protein of wild-type severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are generally less effective against recent variants of concern. RBS residues Glu484, Lys417, and Asn501 are mutated in variants first described in South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P.1). We analyzed their effects on angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 binding, as well as the effects of two of these mutations (K417N and E484K) on nAbs isolated from COVID-19 patients. Binding and neutralization of the two most frequently elicited antibody families (IGHV3-53/3-66 and IGHV1-2), which can both bind the RBS in alternative binding modes, are abrogated by K417N, E484K, or both. These effects can be structurally explained by their extensive interactions with RBS nAbs. However, nAbs to the more conserved, cross-neutralizing CR3022 and S309 sites were largely unaffected. The results have implications for next-generation vaccines and antibody therapies.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Early alterations of large-scale brain networks temporal dynamics in young children with autism

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are associated with disruption of large-scale brain network. Recently, we found that directed functional connectivity alterations of social brain networks are a core component of atypical brain development at early developmental stages in ASD. Here, we investigated the spatio-temporal dynamics of whole-brain neuronal networks at a subsecond scale in 113 toddlers and preschoolers (66 with ASD) using an EEG microstate approach. We first determined the predominant microstates using established clustering methods. We identified five predominant microstate (labeled as microstate classes A–E) with significant differences in the temporal dynamics of microstate class B between the groups in terms of increased appearance and prolonged duration. Using Markov chains, we found differences in the dynamic syntax between several maps in toddlers and preschoolers with ASD compared to their TD peers. Finally, exploratory analysis of brain–behavioral relationships within the ASD group suggested that the temporal dynamics of some maps were related to conditions comorbid to ASD during early developmental stages.
ScienceNature.com

Extensive phenotypic characterisation of a human TDP-43 transgenic mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

The majority of preclinical studies in ALS have relied on transgenic models with overexpression of mutant human superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1), widely regarded to have failed in terms of translation of therapeutic effects. However, there are still no widely accepted models of other genetic subtypes of ALS. The majority of patients show ubiquitinated cytoplasmic inclusions of TAR DNA binding protein of 43 kilodaltons (TDP-43) in spinal motor neurons at the end stage of disease and a small proportion have mutations in TARDBP, the gene encoding TDP-43. TDP-43 transgenic mouse models have been produced, but have not been widely adopted. Here, we characterised one of these models available from the Jackson Laboratory in detail. Compared to TDP-43WT mice, TDP-43Q331K mice had 43% less hindlimb muscle mass at 6 months and a 73% reduction in hindlimb compound muscle action potential at 8 months of age. Rotarod and gait analysis indicated motor system decline with elevated weight gain. At the molecular level, the lack of TDP-43 cellular pathology was confirmed with a surprising increase in nuclear TDP-43 in motor neurons. Power analysis indicated group sizes of 12–14 mice are needed to detect 10–20% changes in measured parameters with a power of 80%, providing valid readouts for preclinical testing. Overall, this model may represent a useful component of multi-model pre-clinical therapeutic studies for ALS.
CancerNature.com

Novel somatic variants involved in biochemical activity of pure growth hormone-secreting pituitary adenoma without GNAS variant

We aimed to identify somatic genetic alterations in pure growth hormone (GH)-secreting pituitary adenomas without GNAS variants. Patients with GH-secreting pituitary adenoma who underwent transsphenoidal adenomectomy at Severance Hospital, Yonsei University College of Medicine were recruited. Somatic genetic alterations were profiled by whole-exome sequencing (WES) and targeted resequencing. WES was performed using DNA from nine GH-secreting pituitary tumors and corresponding blood samples. Absence of GNAS variant was confirmed by Sanger sequencing. For targeted resequencing of 140 fixed tissues, 48 WES-derived candidate genes and 7 GH-secreting pituitary adenoma-associated genes were included. Forty-eight genes with 59 somatic variants were identified by WES. In targeted resequencing, variants in 26 recurrent genes, including MAST4, PRIM2, TNN, STARD9, DNAH11, DOCK4, GPR98, BCHE, DARS, CUBN, NGDN, PLXND1, UNC5B, and COL22A1, were identified, but variants in previously reported genes were not detected. BCHE, DARS, NGDN, and UNC5B variants were associated with increased GH-secreting pituitary tumor biochemical activity, which was confirmed in vitro. Although recurrent point variants were rare, several somatic variants were identified in sporadic pure GH-secreting pituitary adenomas. Several somatic variants may affect pathways involved in the tumorigenesis and biochemical activities of GH-secreting pituitary adenomas.
ScienceNature.com

Human iPS-derived pre-epicardial cells direct cardiomyocyte aggregation expansion and organization in vitro

Epicardial formation is necessary for normal myocardial morphogenesis. Here, we show that differentiating hiPSC-derived lateral plate mesoderm with BMP4, RA and VEGF (BVR) can generate a premature form of epicardial cells (termed pre-epicardial cells, PECs) expressing WT1, TBX18, SEMA3D, and SCX within 7 days. BVR stimulation after Wnt inhibition of LPM demonstrates co-differentiation and spatial organization of PECs and cardiomyocytes (CMs) in a single 2D culture. Co-culture consolidates CMs into dense aggregates, which then form a connected beating syncytium with enhanced contractility and calcium handling; while PECs become more mature with significant upregulation of UPK1B, ITGA4, and ALDH1A2 expressions. Our study also demonstrates that PECs secrete IGF2 and stimulate CM proliferation in co-culture. Three-dimensional PEC-CM spheroid co-cultures form outer smooth muscle cell layers on cardiac micro-tissues with organized internal luminal structures. These characteristics suggest PECs could play a key role in enhancing tissue organization within engineered cardiac constructs in vitro.
CancerNature.com

Multi-omic profiling of peritoneal metastases in gastric cancer identifies molecular subtypes and therapeutic vulnerabilities

Peritoneal metastasis, a hallmark of incurable advanced gastric cancer (GC), presently has no curative therapy and its molecular features have not been examined extensively. Here we present a comprehensive multi-omic analysis of malignant ascitic fluid samples and their corresponding tumor cell lines from 98 patients, including whole-genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, DNA methylation and enhancer landscape. We identify a higher frequency of receptor tyrosine kinase and mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway alterations compared to primary GC; moreover, approximately half of the gene alterations are potentially treatable with targeted therapy. Our analyses also stratify ascites-disseminated GC into two distinct molecular subtypes: one displaying active super enhancers (SEs) at the ELF3, KLF5 and EHF loci, and a second subtype bearing transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) pathway activation through SMAD3 SE activation and high expression of transcriptional enhancer factor TEF-1 (TEAD1). In the TGF-β subtype, inhibition of the TEAD pathway circumvents therapy resistance, suggesting a potential molecular-guided therapeutic strategy for this subtype of intractable GC.
ScienceNature.com

Neurokinin 2 receptor-mediated bladder and colorectal responses in aged spinal cord injured rats

Animal proof of principle study. Bladder and bowel dysfunction are common after spinal cord injury (SCI) and in the elderly. Neurokinin 2 receptor agonists are known to produce on-demand urination and defecation in adult SCI rats. This study compared the ability of a neurokinin 2 receptor (NK2R) agonist to produce bladder and colorectal contractions in both young adult and aged SCI rats.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Brain Cholesterol Tightly Regulates Amyloid Plaques

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has used advanced imaging methods to reveal how the production of the Alzheimer’s-associated protein amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is tightly regulated by cholesterol. Appearing on line Thursday ahead of print in the Aug. 17 issue of the Proceedings of the...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Physically “fit” for allogeneic stem cell transplant?

Current standards for evaluation of patient eligibility for hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) include comorbidity assessment and provider-rated performance status. However, these assessments provide a relatively narrow view of a patient’s health status. With the increasing number of older adults receiving allogeneic HCT, there is an increased awareness of the importance of frailty and functionality prior to allogeneic HCT [1]. Ten to 33% of older adults are found to be frail prior to undergoing HCT [2,3,4]. In studies inclusive of all adults or younger adults, frailty is seen in 36% and 26%, respectively, prior to HCT, demonstrating that frailty is not limited to older adults [4, 5]. Frail adults have been shown to have decreased overall survival (OS), increased non-relapse mortality (NRM), and increased toxicities posttransplant [2,3,4, 6]. A major component of frailty includes an evaluation of impairments in instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs), activities required for individuals to live independently in the community. Older adults who have impairments in IADLs prior to HCT have been shown have decreased OS posttransplant at single institution studies, although this was not seen in a multicenter retrospective study [3, 7, 8].

