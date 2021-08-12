Cancel
Economy

Banking Advisor III

 11 days ago

At PNC, our people are our greatest differentiator and competitive advantage in the markets we serve. We are all united in delivering the best experience for our customers. We work together each day to foster an inclusive workplace culture where all of our employees feel respected, valued and have an opportunity to contribute to the company’s success. As a Banking Advisor III within PNC's Private Bank organization, you will be based in Colorado Springs or Greenwood Colorado.

Ohio Statefa-mag.com

Advisor Group Recruits $110M AUM Advisor In Ohio

Neal Watson, an independent advisor headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, has joined the Phoenix-based Advisor Group network with $110 million in client assets, the company announced. To join the network, Watson affiliated as an investment advisory representative (IAR) with Commonwealth Financial Services, an Arbor Point Advisors branch office doing business under...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 70.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,444 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Worldthepaypers.com

Open Banking Initiative Canada partners with Open Banking Expo

Open Banking Initiative Canada (OBIC) has partnered with Open Banking Expo to boost the growth of the Open Banking and Open Finance across Canada. OBIC is a not-for-profit advocacy organisation gathering great minds in finance, technology, and regulation, to advance Open Banking as an innovative and inclusive force for good. Open Banking Expo is a global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across the financial services sector.
Real Estatempamag.com

Recruiting in a competitive market

There is an intensely competitive market in the mortgage industry right now and Arc Home has experienced tremendous growth. We are competing with every other mortgage company, including larger mortgage companies that have the potential for more outreach. We are still new in the market, but we are a strong competitor.
MarketsGreenBiz

Are your ESG investments ‘sustainable grade’?

At the end of 2020, an estimated $38 trillion in assets under management carried the ESG label, an increase of more than 24 percent from 2018. Looking into the future, ESG assets are on track to grow globally to more than $53 trillion by 2025. This substantial increase is the...
TechnologyArkansas Business

Teslar Simplifying SBA Loans

Teslar Software of Springdale provided the software used to process more than 1.3 million — more than one-fifth — of the Paycheck Protection Program loan applications that received funding this year. Now, the financial technology company plans to use that experience to make a new product. “We’re taking all of...
Personal Financefinancemagnates.com

Exclusive Capital Launches Full Financial Brokerage Solution Suite

Exclusive Capital, a regulated financial services and investment firm, has announced the launch of its enhanced full financial brokerage solution suite. The full brokerage service is aimed at giving entrepreneurs from all backgrounds the ability to build, scale, and profit from their own online brokerage. In the current climate physical...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Digital Lending Platform Market

The report “Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solution (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, and Others) and Services (Design and Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, and P2P Lenders), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global digital lending platform market is projected to grow from US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 32.8 billion by 2029. Global digital lending platform market is driven by rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries across the globe. In addition, rising internet penetration and growing number of smart phone users, coupled with increasing adoption of digital platform across various industries are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards digitization for developing countries, coupled with approach towards streamline payment method and promote paper less transaction within short period of time are major factors propelling growth of the global market. Moreover, growing adoption of digital platform from financial institution in order to promote the customer experience related to payment methods is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing investment by major players for data security and privacy, coupled with string government regulation related to cyber security are factors accounted to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for key players working in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic alliances among regional and international players are other factors expected to further support growth of the target market.
MarketsCoinDesk

Introducing Crypto for Advisors, a Newsletter for Financial Planners

CoinDesk is launching a new newsletter – one that’s different from our existing titles in an important way. It’s called Crypto for Advisors, and we’re building it specifically for financial advisors (FAs) and registered investment advisors (RIAs). The newsletter will do what CoinDesk is best at – informing and educating a highly engaged audience – only this time the audience is financial professionals who are new to crypto, curious about it and looking for ways to incorporate it into their work.
Income TaxKTEN.com

What Are the Tax Benefits of an LLC?

A limited liability company (LLC) is a type of business formation that allows owners to avoid being held personally liable for a company’s debt, and it provides those owners some flexibility for lowering their business tax burden. The most significant tax advantage of an LLC is that you’re able to pass earnings through the company untaxed. You still have to pay individual income taxes, and if a business is structured as an LLC, those earnings are taxed as individual income by the government.
Market Analysiscrowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

This week, Tencent was reported to provide a new palm payment service, which would be the first of such functions in China and would be linked to the user’s WeChat account. However, Tencent has denied this news lately. According to Tencent, the palm payment technology is still in the stage...
Bala Cynwyd, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Global Indemnity Group, LLC Issues Letter to Investor

BALA CYNWYD, PA — Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ: GBLI), parent company of specialty property and casualty insurance providers Penn-America Group®, United National Group®, Diamond State Group®, American Reliable Insurance Company®, and Collectibles Insurance Services™, recently issued the following letter to Harbert Discovery Fund, LP in response to a recent letter from the Investor:
Economydigitalinformationworld.com

Finances and cash flow management

In most countries, households fear the worst. With economic fallout on the horizon, 20% to 60% of household decision-makers worry about losing their jobs, meaning less spending. In the United States, according to a recent survey conducted by Freshbooks, 54% of business owners have stated that demands for their products...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Comparing Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) & CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Ohio Valley Banc...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $123,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.
Businessbizjournals

Shannon Curtiss

Commercial Analyst, Portfolio Management at KeyBank National Association. Shannon Curtiss joins KeyBank as a Commercial Analyst, Portfolio Management, with 15 years of commercial banking, portfolio management, and credit analysis experience. Previous experience includes new business development and relationship management roles with Eastern Bank, Santander Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank. She began her career at US Bank. Shannon has a BS in from High Point University in NC, an MBA from UMass-Boston, and an MSA from Suffolk University, Boston. She lives in Charlestown.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

