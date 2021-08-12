Cancel
Economy

Media Planner/Buyer

 11 days ago

We are seeking a skilled media buyer to source and purchase a variety of advertising space for our clients. As a media planner/buyer, you will be required to analyze and interpret market analytics, determine the optimal medium and placement for advertising campaigns, and negotiate and procure the desired advertising space and media placements.

