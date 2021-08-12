Tville Thursday

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a 7 mile hike over two of the finest views in the White Mountains. On a clear day, the open summit of Mount Jackson offers fine views of the Presidential Range, from Pierce to Washington. Not to be outdone, Mount Webster offers stunning views of Crawford Notch and the Willey Range. Along the way, we'll visit Elephant Head lookout and Bugle Cliff, and a lovely waterfall. Participants should be comfortable hiking at a moderate pace (~1,5 MPH average) over fairly steep and rugged terrain, with modest scrambling near the Jackson summit. For emergency purposes, we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
