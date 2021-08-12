Cancel
Tville Thursday

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Patti Vaughn and JoAnn Durdock will be leading a trip on the Tariffville section of the Farmington River 8/12/2021 all participants must have the proper equipment and a competent roll. Cost. Free.

Boats & Watercraftsoutdoors.org

Slicey Boat Tville Tuesday

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Denise Dieli and Jeff Magee are leading a AMC Slicey Boat Night at Tville, Tuesday August 10th. Bring your full slice or half slice boat (boats are not provided). The focus of this trip is to play on eddy lines, and get vertical. This is a class 2+ trip. Contact Denise Dieli at Riverrunner55@cox.net to join this trip.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

15 miles Roaring Brook Falls / Quinnipiac Trail. Cheshire CT

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a strenuous hike. It is intended for serious and experienced hikers who are fond of distance and elevation changes. Hiking pace is 2 to 2.5 mph - you must stay with the group. I keep my hiking groups to no more than 10 adults. We will all meet at 0800 at the trailhead located at the end (cul -de -sac) of Cornwall Avenue in Prospect CT which runs off Tress Road. We will then leave some cars here and carpool to Boardman Drive in Propsect CT which is about 2 miles away. The hike starts on Boardman Drive and ends on Cornwall Drive. The trail starts easy for the first 3 miles then elevation and trap rock begins. We will continue south on the Quinnipac Trail crossing over route 42 and eventually reaching our halfway point on the summit of Mt Sanford. Continuing south down Mt Sanford we will join the by pass trail are turn noth reconnecting with the "Q" trail and retrace our steps. Depending on the feeling of the group we could go down the roaring brook trail to see the falls from top to bottom, and back up again. Return to the "Q" trail and north to the cars parked Cornwall Drive. Expect traprock, some mud and some water crossings.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Shaw Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Shaw is a gem on the 52 WAV list as the highest peak in the Ossipee Range at 2,990 ft with incredible views of Lake Winnipesaukee to the south and the Sandwich Range to the north! The hike is a 7.7-mile loop in the woods. We will summit Mt. Shaw directly and descend over Black Snout and Tate Mountain, gaining 2,450' of elevation. We plan on maintaining a moderate pace. With stops for views and lunch, you should plan on 6+ hours. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Canal, Campus, Creeks and Lakes -- Princeton and Mountain Lakes

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hiking Mt. Tom & Mt. Willey

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an approximately 8 mile hike to the summits of Mt. Tom, Mt. Field & Mt. Willey, 3 of the NH 4000 Footers. We will hike the A-Z, Avalon & Willey Range Trails, with approximately 4000 feet of elevation change. Hikers may wish to stay overnight Saturday &/or Sunday at the AMC Highland Center.
Massachusetts Stateoutdoors.org

A Breath of Fresh Air: 8 Hikes on the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts

In early August 2020, amid the necessary isolation and semi-isolation brought on by COVID-19, I was feeling anxious and blue. I needed a change of scenery and a project. I set my mind to hike the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts from Jug End in South Egremont, Mass., to the Vermont state line in a series of day hikes. Section-hiking the route alone brought many physical and mental challenges, but also meditative moments, solace, and incredible joy and peace on the trail. Here are my reflections from eight of the more memorable sections I hiked with my dog, Oliver, and now recommend.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Air Line Trail, Colchester, Easy

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. About a 5 mile hike from Rte. 2 in Colchester on the Air Line Trail past Norton Pond over the River Road brownstone arch bridge built in 1887 and then down to a gravel road. We will follow the road alongside the Salmon River then hike back up to the Air Line Trail and return to the cars. There will be a snack stop and possibly lunch stop along the hike. Since this is an in and out hike, you can turn around and go back any time to make it a shorter or longer hike. Meet 10:00 AM in the commuter parking lot at Exit 16 (Rte. 149) off Rte. 2 in Colchester. For those who are interested we will go to Papa Z's Pizza Restaurant after the hike for indoor dining.
Agawam, MAoutdoors.org

Hike in Robinson State Park

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Hike in the eastern half of Robinson State Park for a distance of 5 miles. Trails are rolling along with steep slopes and irregular, rocky and loose surface footing. Elevation gain is 410 feet. The hike is expected to end by 2 pm. Hike rating: 5 miles, pace of 1.5 to 2 mph, moderate to strenuous difficulty Participants need to wear sturdy boots. Have rainwear available. Bring lunch and liquids - 2 liters of water is recommended. If you use them, bring hiking poles. Participants must sign the ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND ASSUMPTION OF RISKS & RELEASE AGREEMENT on the day of the hike.
Connecticut Stateoutdoors.org

Hike Macricostas Preserve, New Preston CT (B2C) Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. The 400-acre Macricostas Preserve offers an array of landscapes, as meadows and farm fields blend seamlessly with wooded ridges and wetlands. Magnificent views, rare species of birds, and colorful stands of wildflowers make this an extraordinary destination in northwest Connecticut. Enjoy a leisurely hike around the hayfield and a more challenging trek up to Waramaug's Rock. Approximately 5 miles. Map: https://steeprockassoc.org/macricostas-preserve/ We will meet at Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian Street, New Preston. The preserve is just north of Rt 202, opposite the junction of Rt 47. The parking lot is down the driveway, between the brook and the farmhouse. Please maintain minimum six foot outdoor social distancing at all times.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hike Strawberry Fields Nature Preserve

Strawberry Fields Nature Preserve, Cranesville, NY,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). We will hike the 2.4 mile loop at Strawberry Fields Nature Preserve in Amsterdam. This is a lovely wooded property, 118 acres of protected land, on top of a hill in Cranesville, near Amsterdam. There are wildflowers, stone walls, and birds and other wildlife. There is an interesting sinkhole and other marks of glacial activity. There is a beautiful view out over the Mohawk River.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Dolly Sods Wilderness - Novice, 12-mile Backpacking Trip

Registration is required for this activity. INTRODUCTION: This trip is designed as a follow-up activity for AMC Novice Backpacking Workshop participants. Workshop participants will be given priority for registration. On this three-day, two-night backpacking trip, we will be entering the Dolly Sods Wilderness by way of Canaan Valley (FR80). We will be hiking the high meadows of Big Stonecoal Run and Breathed Mountain and visiting the Lion's Head and the Forks of Red Creek. Trip features include waterfalls, stargazing, a nice swimming hole and blueberries, if the bears have left any for us. This trip has been scheduled on weekdays to enhance the wilderness experience for the crew. Dolly Sods Wilderness is a 17,000 acre remote wilderness area located in the Monongahela National Forest of West Virginia. The topography is dominated by the Red Creek watershed bounded by Cabin Mountain to the west and the Eastern Continental Divide to the east. Named for German-immigrants, that Dahle family that once worked this land, the Dolly Sods contains heath and bog eco-systems more representative of southern Canada than the neighboring forests. The blueberries should be ripe and dark-sky stargazing is promising.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Jackson (4K) and Webster (52WAV) Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a 7 mile hike over two of the finest views in the White Mountains. On a clear day, the open summit of Mount Jackson offers fine views of the Presidential Range, from Pierce to Washington. Not to be outdone, Mount Webster offers stunning views of Crawford Notch and the Willey Range. Along the way, we'll visit Elephant Head lookout and Bugle Cliff, and a lovely waterfall. Participants should be comfortable hiking at a moderate pace (~1,5 MPH average) over fairly steep and rugged terrain, with modest scrambling near the Jackson summit. For emergency purposes, we ask that all participants bring a mask. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

