Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Ethnic Disparities: How Race Impacts Psoriatic Arthritis

By Editorial Process
verywellhealth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a form of chronic inflammatory arthritis often linked to the autoimmune skin condition psoriasis. Whites are more often affected by PsA, according to numerous studies. The research also shows Black Americans, Asians, and Latinxs are less frequently diagnosed with PsA. Lower incidences might have more to...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Inflammatory Arthritis#Psoriatic Arthritis#Skin Conditions#Psa#Black Americans#Latinxs#Prevalence Research#White Americans#South Asians#Pakistani#Asian Americans#Native Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Finger psoriatic arthritis: Symptoms and treatment

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic condition that occurs in people with psoriasis. Psoriasis is an inflammatory disease that affects the skin and nails and can also affect the joints. Finger PsA may cause pain and swelling in one or more finger joints. In most cases, psoriasis occurs in early...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Prevalence Trend and Disparities in Rheumatoid Arthritis among US Adults, 2005-2018

J Clin Med. 2021 Jul 26;10(15):3289. doi: 10.3390/jcm10153289. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) trends among US adults and disparities in RA patients in recent years have not been well described. We aimed to examine the trend of RA prevalence and disparities among US adults. Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) of the years 2005-2018 were analyzed to examine the self-reported RA prevalence trend. Age-adjusted RA prevalence stratified by race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status (SES), as well as associated linear trends, were calculated for both genders. The multivariable adjustment was used to evaluate the association between race, SES, and RA. During 2005-2018, there was no significant linear trend in the age-adjusted self-reported RA prevalence among men and women, but significant differences among people from different races, educational levels, and family poverty income ratio (PIR) groups were observed. The RA rate difference was significant for both genders and between Non-Hispanic Caucasians and Non-Hispanic African Americans (both p-value ≤ 0.001). Both men and women with a higher educational level and a higher PIR had a lower age-adjusted RA rate. Age-adjusted RA prevalence fluctuated for both men and women during 2005-2018. Non-Hispanic African Americans and people with low SES had significantly higher age-adjusted RA prevalence and RA risk.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Papers on COVID-19 in Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis Carry Risk for Bias

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Published papers addressing the risk and outcomes of COVID-19 in patients with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis receiving biologic therapies have a high risk for bias, according to a study published online Aug. 4 in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. Stephano Piaserico, M.D., Ph.D.,...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Socioeconomic Disparities in Functional Status in a National Sample of Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Aug 2;4(8):e2119400. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.19400. IMPORTANCE: Little is known about the association of poverty with functional status (FS) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who use rheumatology care. OBJECTIVES: To examine the association between socioeconomic status (SES) and FS among patients with RA and to evaluate the...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Glamour

5 Treatments Your Derm May Prescribe for Psoriatic Arthritis

Poosh or just the internet, you probably know that back before Kim Kardashian was a shapewear mogul or a billionaire, she was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis. Let’s back up: Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes inflammation in the body that sometimes shows up as red patches with silvery scales on top. The patches are commonly found on the elbows, knees, and scalp but can show up anywhere on the body (Kardashian’s psoriasis tends to flare up on her lower right leg). Arthritis is painful inflammation and stiffness in the joints.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Racial/Ethnic Disparities Seen in Anticoagulant Initiation for A-Fib

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Race/ethnicity is independently associated with initiating any anticoagulant therapy and direct-acting oral anticoagulant use among anticoagulant initiators for Veterans Health Administration (VA) patients with incident atrial fibrillation, according to a study published online July 28 in JAMA Network Open. Utibe R. Essien, M.D.,...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Assessing the risk and outcome of COVID-19 in patients with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis on biologic treatment: a critical appraisal of the quality of the published evidence

J Invest Dermatol. 2021 Jul 28:S0022-202X(21)01654-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jid.2021.04.036. Online ahead of print. The need to rapidly spread information about the risk of COVID-19 in patients with psoriasis (Pso) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) on biologics may have hampered the methodological rigor in published literature. We analysed the quality of papers dealing with the risk and outcomes of COVID-19 in patients with Pso and PsA receiving biologic therapies. The Newcastle-Ottawa Scale (NOS) was used to estimate the quality of the published studies. Moreover, to better contextualize results, specific internal and external validity items were further considered, i.e. case definition, modality of COVID-19 assessment, evidence for self-selection of participants, percentage of dropout/nonparticipants, and sample size calculation. Twenty-five out of 141 papers were selected. The median NOS score was 47% for Pso and 44% for PsA, indicating an overall high risk of bias. 37% of Pso and 44% of PsA studies included patients with suspected COVID-19 without a positive swab. No studies provided a formal sample size calculation. A significant risk of bias in all the published papers was found. Major issues to be considered in future studies are: reduction of ascertainment bias, better consideration of non-response or participation bias, and provision of formal statistical power calculation.
Posted by
HealthDay

Race-Based Disparities in Americans' Health Haven't Improved: Study

TUESDAY, Aug. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a paradoxical finding, new research reveals that more Americans of color have access to health insurance now than they did 20 years ago, but their perceptions of their health status have not improved at all. The study, published Aug. 17 in the...
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities in paediatric critical care in the USA

Lancet Child Adolesc Health. 2021 Aug 6:S2352-4642(21)00161-9. doi: 10.1016/S2352-4642(21)00161-9. Online ahead of print. In an era of tremendous medical advancements, it is important to characterise and address inequities in the provision of health care and in outcomes. There is a large body of evidence describing such disparities by race or ethnicity and socioeconomic position in critically ill adults; however, this important issue has received less attention in children and adolescents (aged ≤21 years). This Review presents a summary of the available evidence on disparities in outcomes in paediatric critical illness in the USA as a result of racism and socioeconomic privilege. The majority of evidence of racial and socioeconomic disparities in paediatric critical care originates from the USA and is retrospective, with only one prospective intervention-based study. Although there is mixed evidence of disparities by race or ethnicity and socioeconomic position in general paediatric intensive care unit admissions and outcomes in the USA, there are striking trends within some disease processes. Notably, there is evidence of disparities in management and outcomes for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, asthma, severe trauma, sepsis, and oncology, and in families’ perceptions of care. Furthermore, there is clear evidence that critical care research is limited by under-enrolment of participants from minority race or ethnicity groups. We advocate for rigorous research standards and increases in the recruitment and enrolment of a diverse range of participants in paediatric critical care research to better understand the disparities observed, including the effects of racism and poverty. A clearer understanding of when, where, and how such disparities affect patients will better enable the development of effective strategies to inform practice, interventions, and policy.
Family Relationshipsdocwirenews.com

The Longitudinal Associations Between Paternal Incarceration and Family Well-Being: Implications for Ethnic-Racial Disparities in Health

J Am Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry. 2021 Aug 6:S0890-8567(21)01300-9. doi: 10.1016/j.jaac.2021.08.005. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Ethnic-racial minority children in the United States are more likely to experience father loss to incarceration than White children, and limited research has examined the health implications of these ethnic-racial disparities. Telomere length is a biomarker of chronic stress that is predictive of adverse health outcomes. We examined whether paternal incarceration predicted telomere length shortening among youth from childhood to adolescence, whether maternal depression mediated the link, and whether ethnicity-race moderated our results.
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

Psoriatic Arthritis and NSAIDs: 7 Questions to Ask Your Doctor

If you’ve been diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, one of the first treatments your doctor is likely to try to ease your swollen, achy joints is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). These medications, which are available both over the counter and by prescription, are effective for many people in controlling swelling,...
Diseases & TreatmentsJournal Review

Several options for arthritis relief

Dear Doctor: My 75-year-old husband has had arthritis in his ankles for many years. It’s gotten to the point that the pain makes it unbearable for him to be on his feet for more than a few hours. What about surgery? Can you offer some insight as to what can be done?
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Race, ethnicity, and other sociodemographic characteristics of patients with hospital admission for migraine in the United States

J Natl Med Assoc. 2021 Aug 9:S0027-9684(21)00125-5. doi: 10.1016/j.jnma.2021.07.004. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Despite the growing awareness across the general population, migraine is often underdiagnosed and undertreated in socially and economically marginalized groups. The present study aimed to investigate the differential effects of race and income on other sociodemographic data and hospital length of stay in patients admitted to hospital with a primary diagnosis of migraine headache.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Is Crohn's Disease Genetic?

Crohn's disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation in the lining of the digestive tract resulting in abdominal pain and cramps, bloody stools, persistent diarrhea, fatigue, and weight loss that can lead to malnutrition.The disease can affect any area of the digestive tract, from the mouth to the anus, but most commonly impacts the small intestine and the beginning of the large intestine.
Cancerajmc.com

Impact of COVID-19 on Disparities in Cancer Outcome Spans Various Groups of Patients

Recent research showed that patients with Medicaid are more likely than commercially insured patients to have worsened end-of-life experience and that Black patients with breast cancer fare worse than other ethnic groups when it comes COVID-19 outcomes. Two study abstracts presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor cardiovascular safety in patients with type 2 diabetes, with cardiovascular and renal disease: a retrospective cohort study

Clinical trials investigating cardiovascular safety of dipeptidyl peptidase-IV inhibitors (DPP-4i) among patients with cardiovascular and renal disease rarely recruit patients with renal impairment, despite associations with increased risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). We investigated the risk of MACE associated with the use of DPP-4i among these high-risk patients. Using a new-user, retrospective, cohort design, we analyzed 2010–2015 IBM MarketScan Commercial Claims and Encounters for patients with diabetes, comorbid with cardiovascular disease and/or renal impairment. We compared time to first MACE for DPP-4i versus sulfonylurea and versus metformin. Of 113,296 individuals, 9146 (8.07%) were new DPP-4i users, 17,481 (15.43%) were new sulfonylurea users, and 88,596 (78.20%) were new metformin users. Exposure groups were not mutually exclusive. DPP-4i was associated with lower risk for MACE than sulfonylurea (aHR 0.84; 95% CI 0.74, 0.93) and similar risk for MACE to metformin (aHR 1.07; 95% CI [1.04, 1.16]). DPP-4i use was associated with lower risk for MACE compared to sulfonylureas and similar risk for MACE compared to metformin. This association was most evident in the first year of therapy, suggesting that DPP-4i is a safer choice than sulfonylurea for diabetes treatment initiation in high-risk patients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy