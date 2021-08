A user from the Chinese platform Weibo, 从未完美过, has shared the initial details about the next-gen Intel Next Unit of Computing (NUC). Intel’s NUC platform offers entry-level to high-level performance for laptops and Mini-PCs. Recently, the NUC 11 was announced, which comes with Intel Tiger Lake KB series processors and offers support for full-size discrete GPU. This GPU enclosure with NUC Element board is far from a small configuration; hence it cannot be called ‘mini,’ but Intel also offers smaller machines, such as its Enthusiast line.