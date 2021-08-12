Arx Fatalis System Requirements
Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16MB. Graphics: AMD Radeon 8500 Series 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce4 Ti 4400. Arx Fatalis requires at least a Radeon 8500 Series 64MB or GeForce4 Ti 4400 to meet recommended requirements running on high graphics setting, with 1080p resolution. This hardware should achieve 60FPS. 0MB will also be needed to achieve the Arx Fatalis rec specs and get 60FPS. We suggest a 20 year old PC to play smoothly.www.game-debate.com
Comments / 0