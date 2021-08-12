Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Arx Fatalis System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16MB. Graphics: AMD Radeon 8500 Series 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce4 Ti 4400. Arx Fatalis requires at least a Radeon 8500 Series 64MB or GeForce4 Ti 4400 to meet recommended requirements running on high graphics setting, with 1080p resolution. This hardware should achieve 60FPS. 0MB will also be needed to achieve the Arx Fatalis rec specs and get 60FPS. We suggest a 20 year old PC to play smoothly.

www.game-debate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphics Hardware#Amd Graphics#Windows 95#Intel Pentium Iii#Nvidia Vanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

Why you need to buy this refurbished Lenovo laptop for school

You’d be forgiven for thinking you always have to buy brand new to get the best deals on excellent tech. Believe it or not, there are some great factory refurbished laptop deals, and they’re just as worthy of your time and money, especially if you need a new system for school.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-10100T 4-Core 3.00GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2400GE 4-Core 3.2GHz. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 6GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-9700T 8-Core 2.0GHz / AMD FX-9370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Naraka: Bladepoint 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

Here we will create the best priced PC build to run Naraka: Bladepoint, where it will meet the demands that a game like this will put on a custom PC. Our view is to answer the question, what PC should I buy that can play Naraka: Bladepoint really well, and for the best possible price today? We are going to choose these parts with the aim of keeping a high FPS rate with top tier graphics options selected, getting its visuals from a 1080p resolution monitor screen. We will keep checking the prices every day, so that our hardware selections on this page are at the best price point and we will swap in and out whenever something else appears better value today.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Life is Strange Remastered Collection System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB GHz Edition or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. RAM: 6...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 3.3GHz / AMD FX-4300. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 5.859375GB. RAM: 16 GB. HDD:...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin System Requirements

OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 3.20 GHz (or equivalent AMD processor) or better. Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (must support DirectX® 9.0c or higher) Additional Notes: This game is expected to run at 1080p/30 FPS. If you don't have enough performance to run the game at your...
Computersgame-debate.com

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 5.859375GB.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Combat Mission II Barbarossa to Berlin System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16MB. Graphics: AMD All-in-Wonder 9000 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB. PC System Analysis For Combat Mission II Barbarossa to Berlin Requirements. Combat Mission II Barbarossa to Berlin requires at least a All-in-Wonder 9000 64MB or GeForce 2 MX...
ComputersDigital Trends

This Dell laptop is perfect for school, and it’s only $280 today

The back-to-school laptop deals are in full swing and we’ve spotted a fantastic Dell laptop for just $280 today. If you’re on a tight budget or simply need an inexpensive and uncomplicated laptop deal, this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is the one for you. Available at Dell, you’ll need to be quick because — as always — stock is limited with Dell deals. Once it’s gone, it’s gone and you won’t want to miss out on the great $110 saving you can enjoy right now.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Requirements. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will require Radeon HD 6990 graphics card with a Core i7-920 Quad 2.67GHz or FX-8120 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous rec specs and get 60FPS. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GT 240/Radeon R7 240 2GB paired with Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+/Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. Don't try and play Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous without 6 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 10 year old PC to play smoothly.
ComputersDigital Trends

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: A great laptop made even better

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: A great laptop made even better. “The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, now in its ninth generation, remains one of the very best high-end business laptops.”. Pros. Elegant look and feel. Solid productivity performance. Incredibly long battery life. Excellent keyboard. Long list of business-friendly...
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

This is an actually decent gaming laptop for $649

If you're in the market for a cheap gaming laptop, you'd be hard pressed to find better value than this Lenovo Legion 5. It's the same one we highlighted a few weeks ago when it went on sale for $699, a fantastic value at the time, and now it is even a better deal—Walmart slashed another $50 off the price, bringing it down to $649.
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Lilbits: Intel Arc graphics, Debian 11, Asus ROG Phone 5s, and PinePhone Keyboard

Intel says its new graphics technology formerly known as DG2 will launch in early 2022, as part of a new Intel Arc brand for high-performance graphics products. With support for features including 4K upscaling, variable rate shading, and real-time ray tracing, Intel is bringing the sort of features that had previously been the realm of NVIDIA or AMD GPUs.
Computersreviewed.com

AMD’s new RX 6600 XT graphics card is missing the wow-factor

The ongoing chip shortage affecting graphics card availability didn’t stop AMD from releasing a new GPU. This time, the GPU-maker is targeting gamers on a tighter budget with its Radeon RX 6600 XT, a 1080p gaming powerhouse. But while the RX 6600 XT cranks out framerates sure to make esports enthusiasts happy, other graphic cards can do the same or more for a small difference in price.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Lenovo gaming laptop today

Back-to-school laptop deals don’t have to be solely focused on productivity powerhouses. It’s also possible to get a great gaming laptop with the Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen laptop available for just $650 right now at Walmart. That’s a saving of $250 on the usual price meaning it’s a great budget-priced gaming laptop that will help you study better while also giving you plenty of entertainment too. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is sure to be limited at this price.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Shrink your PC build with Colorful’s latest mini-ITX motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU

Colorful Technology unveiled two new models to its motherboard and GPU lineup, specifically targeted to PC enthusiasts who enjoy small form factor builds. The CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards come in two models – the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen with a white and silver color and the CVN B560I Gaming Pro with black and silver color. The two models ensure builders can have matching colors in either black or white PC builds.
ComputersPCGamesN

Intel’s gaming GPU is now called Alchemist, will rival Nvidia and AMD in 2022

After several leaks and whispers suggesting we might see a third competitor to Nvidia and AMD’s duopoly this year, Intel has confirmed that its first-generation gaming GPUs will arrive early in 2022 under the new codename Alchemist. This replaces the DG2 moniker we’ve come to know and will be the first in a series of discrete graphics cards under the new Arc brand.
Technologypetapixel.com

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Review: Small Update, Huge Performance Gain

When Razer announced the “mid-2021” Blade 15 Advanced back in May, it seemed like a standard refresh. The company swapped out the 10th-Gen Intel CPUs in the “early-2021” model for 11th-Gen processors and added a new anti-fingerprint coating to the chassis. No big deal, right? Wrong — that 11th-Gen processor has allowed Razer to upgrade just about everything under the hood of the latest Advanced model, leading to a huge performance uplift.

Comments / 0

Community Policy