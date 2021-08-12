Cancel
Computers

NBA Live 2003 System Requirements

 5 days ago

NBA Live 2003 will require Radeon HD 6250 graphics card with a Pentium 4 2.4GHz or Sempron 2500+ processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. System memory required for NBA Live 2003 is 0MB performance memory. Don't try and play NBA Live 2003 without 0MB, which helps get the 30FPS Recommended needs around a 13 year old PC to run.

