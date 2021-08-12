Warcraft 3: Reign Of Chaos System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16MB. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1800+. PC System Analysis For Warcraft 3: Reign Of Chaos Requirements. The best chance at playing Warcraft 3: Reign Of Chaos at recommended sys specs on a 1920x1080 screen resolution will be if your PC has at least the GeForce 8200/Radeon X1050 graphics card. The CPU required to meet recommended requirements is either an AMD Athlon XP 1800+ or Intel Pentium 4 2.0GHz processor. This type of gaming rig will deliver you around the 60 Frames per second. 0MB will also be needed to achieve the Warcraft 3: Reign Of Chaos rec specs and get 60FPS. We suggest a 15 year old PC to play smoothly.