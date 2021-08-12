Cancel
Computers

4x4 Evo 2 System Requirements

 5 days ago

Graphics: AMD Radeon 7000 64mb or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon XP 2000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 8500 Series 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 400 64MB. RAM: 0MB. HDD: 1.5 GB. DirectX 8 Compatible Graphics Card. PC System Analysis For 4x4...

FIFAgame-debate.com

New World 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

This is a hand selected custom PC component build that will answer your question of, what PC should I buy next to play New World on. One that has the right gaming hardware to enjoy a great New World experience. We are going to choose these parts with the aim of keeping a high FPS rate on ultra graphics settings, getting its visuals from a 1080p resolution monitor screen. Every day we run through our carefully chosen gaming hardware and cherry pick today’s lowest priced hardware components to help us achieve this optimum PC build list.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20 Ghz. PC System Analysis For Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Requirements. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is using the Dawn Engine game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 480 8GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen R5 1600/Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz CPU to match the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs a Radeon R9 380 graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i3-3220 3.3GHz or FX-4300 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 12.00 GPU. To summarise, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs around a 5 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
Computerswmleader.com

Intel’s Arc GPUs are designed to take on Nvidia and AMD for PC gaming

Intel is branding its upcoming consumer GPUs as Intel Arc. This new Arc brand will cover both the hardware and software powering Intel’s high-end discrete GPUs, as well as multiple hardware generations. The first of those, known previously as DG2, is expected to arrive in the form of codename “Alchemist” in Q1 2022.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Shrink your PC build with Colorful’s latest mini-ITX motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU

Colorful Technology unveiled two new models to its motherboard and GPU lineup, specifically targeted to PC enthusiasts who enjoy small form factor builds. The CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards come in two models – the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen with a white and silver color and the CVN B560I Gaming Pro with black and silver color. The two models ensure builders can have matching colors in either black or white PC builds.
ComputersThe Verge

Intel enters the PC gaming GPU battle with Arc

Intel is branding its upcoming consumer GPUs as Intel Arc. This new Arc brand will cover both the hardware and software powering Intel’s high-end discrete GPUs, as well as multiple hardware generations. The first of those, known previously as DG2, is expected to arrive in the form of codename “Alchemist” in Q1 2022.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (2021) review: Pushing the limit

The ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 is Asus’ most powerful gaming laptop, showcasing the might of an AMD CPU and an Nvidia RTX 30 GPU. But an expensive price makes this beast out of reach for most gamers. Today's best Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 deals. We check over...
ComputersPCGamesN

Intel’s gaming GPU is now called Alchemist, will rival Nvidia and AMD in 2022

After several leaks and whispers suggesting we might see a third competitor to Nvidia and AMD’s duopoly this year, Intel has confirmed that its first-generation gaming GPUs will arrive early in 2022 under the new codename Alchemist. This replaces the DG2 moniker we’ve come to know and will be the first in a series of discrete graphics cards under the new Arc brand.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

Colourful unveils Mini-ITX B560 motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU

Colourful has launched a pair of "mini and powerful" components which might work together well as the foundation of a new compact system build. The pairing is of a new Mini-ITX motherboard series, and a new Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 3060. Both these major system components feature a brushed metal finish.
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Lilbits: Intel Arc graphics, Debian 11, Asus ROG Phone 5s, and PinePhone Keyboard

Intel says its new graphics technology formerly known as DG2 will launch in early 2022, as part of a new Intel Arc brand for high-performance graphics products. With support for features including 4K upscaling, variable rate shading, and real-time ray tracing, Intel is bringing the sort of features that had previously been the realm of NVIDIA or AMD GPUs.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

EasyWSL turns Linux docker images into a Windows 10 WSL distro

If you can’t find your favorite Windows Subsystem for Linux distribution available in the Microsoft Store, a new program called EasyWSL can convert almost any Linux Docker image into a WSL distro. The Microsoft Store offers many prebuilt Linux WSL distributions such as Fedora, Ubuntu, Alpine, Kali, Debian, and more.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Intel Arc discrete graphics are coming to GPUs to take on Nvidia, AMD

Intel today revealed "Arc" as the brand for its next-generation discrete graphics cards for mobile and desktop. Arc isn't a specific GPU, but rather, the platform under which multiple generations of graphics solutions — involving both software and hardware — will be released. The first of these generations is set to release in Q1 2022 under the codename “Alchemist." Subsequent launches will be called Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.
Technologypetapixel.com

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Review: Small Update, Huge Performance Gain

When Razer announced the “mid-2021” Blade 15 Advanced back in May, it seemed like a standard refresh. The company swapped out the 10th-Gen Intel CPUs in the “early-2021” model for 11th-Gen processors and added a new anti-fingerprint coating to the chassis. No big deal, right? Wrong — that 11th-Gen processor has allowed Razer to upgrade just about everything under the hood of the latest Advanced model, leading to a huge performance uplift.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to install OnlyOffice 6.3 on your Linux PC

OnlyOffice 6.3 is out, and with it comes new exciting features. These features include new light/dark themes, password-protected documents, support for fractional scaling, and much more. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux system. Ubuntu/Debian installation instructions. There are many ways to install OnlyOffice 6.3 on your Ubuntu...
Computersmaketecheasier.com

How to Benchmark Your Windows PC

To fully understand your PC’s performance, you need to understand benchmarking and benchmarking software. This tutorial helps you do that by walking you through all you need to know to benchmark your PC and the benchmarks to start with. What Are Benchmarks?. In this context, a benchmark is a fixed...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Send Processes to the Background on Linux

While using any operating system, there can be multiple processes running on it. These processes are mainly categorized as the background processes and the foreground processes. This tutorial shows how to send processes from foreground to background, and vice versa.
Computersvmware.com

ESXi 6.5U2 on HP N40L Gen8 not showing any devices on VM Creation

I'm having a world of pain with my HP Microserver N40L, with HP-customised ESXi 6.5U2. Initially I saw issues when my Win10 VM either either took 20-30 mins to start, or didn't start at all. Viewing the VM logs, I saw IO latency change warnings of 10-15ms, sometimes to 28000ms. However, it DID completely boot once, so evidently it can get there sometimes.
ComputersPosted by
TechSpot

Intel Core i5-11400H Review: Mainstream Ryzen Challenger

The Core i5-11400H mobile CPU comes as a direct competitor to AMD's Ryzen 5 5600H, which means it's used across many mainstream, affordable laptops usually offered as the entry-level option in many popular laptop series. If you don’t want to grab a Core i7-11800H, which we’ve already reviewed, then what is the Core i5-11400H bringing to the H-series CPU segment?
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Core vs Xeon: Which Intel CPU should professionals use?

Since the launch of the Xeon brand in the late 1990’s, Intel has touted that family of processors as the optimal choice for most professional applications, be it in mobile workstations, in traditional workstation PCs or video editing PCs. But over the years, the advantages of Xeon have been eroded...

