Call for Artists for Upcoming Art Exhibit

Submit Your Original Work for the New “Follow Your Art” Exhibit at Santa Clarita City Hall!. The City of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for the upcoming exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Boulevard). The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from October 1 through December 3. Those interested may apply at SantaClaritaArts.com/CallsForEntries/. The deadline to submit any artwork is August 25, 2021.