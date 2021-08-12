Incoming Forces System Requirements
Graphics: AMD Radeon 7000 64mb or NVIDIA GeForce 256. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.4GHz / AMD Duron 2.0GHz. PC System Analysis For Incoming Forces Requirements. You need a Pentium 4 1.4GHz or Duron 2.0GHz processor coupled with a GeForce 6100 to run Incoming Forces system requirements at recommended. You can expect to get around 60FPS at 1080p screen res on high graphics settings with this hardware. 0MB will also be needed to achieve the Incoming Forces rec specs and get 60FPS. System memory for min is 0MB. Make sure your GPU can run DirectX 9.00 or Incoming Forces won’t run. We suggest a 14 year old PC to play smoothly.www.game-debate.com
