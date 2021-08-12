Cancel
Setting Up Your Suriving Spouse for Success Course at the Lewes Public Library

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

A free class is being offered to the Public in August on Thursday the 19th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Lewes Public Library. The class covers planning items critical to setting up a surviving spouse for financial success. This class will cover creating a seamless transition of financial success, survivorship pre-planning, social security survivor benefits, beneficiary IRA’s and more. Robert Jeter, CFP, CRPC is a Investment Advisor Representative offering Securities and Advisory services through Cetera Advisors, LLC member FINRA, SIPC.

