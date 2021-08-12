Savannah congressman says masks ‘a political tool’

Buddy Carter spoke out in opposition to mask requirements for schools in an email sent to constituents on Monday. In it, Carter said masks were a “political tool meant to control your way of life,” a sign that “Big Government is back under President Biden.” “If you give them an inch, they’ll always take a mile. Big Government is back under President Biden, and now they’re trying to make our children wear masks in school, even if they are vaccinated!” his email read.