Software Intern Spotlight: Emma Plum, San Diego Mesa College

The Advancing San Diego (ASD) Internship Program, launched in Spring 2020aims to provide up to 100 fully subsidized internships at San Diego-based companies. This program supports companies with 100 employees or less, which comprise 98 percent of all businesses in San Diego, employ nearly two-thirds of San Diegans, and account for 70 percent of job growth. A vital issue for these companies has been a lack of time and resources to recruit the skilled talent necessary to continue their growth.