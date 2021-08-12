Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Canadian Lodging Outlook Quarterly 2021-Q2

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHVS and STR are pleased to provide you with the quarterly report of the Canadian Lodging Outlook. Each report includes occupancy (occ), average daily rate (ADR), and revenue per available room (RevPAR) for six major markets. Source: STR. Source: STR. If you would like detailed hotel performance data for all...

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Lodging#Vancouver#Quebec#Adr#Str Source#The Canadian Hotel Review#Information#Hvs Canada#Aaci#Mai#Mrics Frics#The Appraisal Institutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Market Data
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Canadian Solar Stock Falls on Dimmer Outlook for Solar Module Sales

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) - Get Report stock fell on Thursday after the solar panel and module maker posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings but lowered its full-year outlook on what it expects to be dimmer demand. Canadian Solar said it earned $11 million, or 18 cents a share, in the second quarter,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings

Shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share decreased 47.06% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of ($0.30). Revenue of $1,430,000,000 rose by 105.51% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Great Canadian Gaming lauds ‘significant’ Q2 progress

Great Canadian Gaming continued to see a “significant impact” upon its business operations from the COVID-19 pandemic through Q2, as the casino operator also offered a further update on its impending buyout. By the close of the second quarter, Raptor Acquisition Corp, an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.47 (forty-seven cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Canadian Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.26 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.01 per...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Recovery Vulnerable- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD rebound off near-term downtrend support eyes resistance- exhaustion risk ahead. Resistance 1.2569, 1.2615- bearish invalidation 1.2660 - Weekly open support 1.2469, 1.2407 key. The Canadian Dollar fell nearly 0.7% against...
Financial ReportsLight Reading

NeoPhotonics posts another bumpy quarter, but outlook brighter

Despite declines in NeoPhotonicsï¿½ headline Q2 financial metrics, they were grounds for some optimism for the supplier of advanced optical components. Yes, revenues fell sharply, year-on-year, to $65 million, but it was in the upper side of the guidance range. This was in part due to a ramp up in demand for lasers and 400G and above capable products.
EconomyPosted by
ForConstructionPros.com

United Rentals Raises 2021 Outlook 4% on Second Quarter 2021 Results

United Rentals released their financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Matthew Flannery, CEO of United Rentals, said, “We were pleased with our second quarter results, which were in line with our expectations and reflected a continued recovery across our construction and industrial markets. I continue to be proud of the job our team does every day to safely support our customers as their activity levels rebound.”
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

American Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook

Company aligned with major U.S. priorities in both infrastructure and electrification. Significant execution over the first half of the year has positioned the Company to be a low-cost, stable provider of raw materials to high-growth markets. Company seeing significant increasing demand; Major offtake partner increases annual purchase order by 20...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Slightly Beats Projections With $11.8M In Q2 2021 Revenue, Canadian Cannabis Sales Up 55% QoQ

"Growth continued in the second quarter as the organization remained focused on executing our turnaround plan and fulfilling the TGOD Promise," Sean Bovingdon, TGOD's CEO and interim CFO said. Here's a breakdown of what the second-quarter earnings report showed:. Consolidated revenues totaled $11.82 million, slightly beating its projections, compared to...
EconomyHotel Online

STR & TE Lift 2021 U.S. Hotel Forecast, Lessen Growth Projections for 2022

NASHVILLE — August 12, 2021 —Just released at the 13th Annual Hotel Data Conference, STR and Tourism Economics have upgraded the U.S. hotel forecast for 2021 as a whole and lessened growth projections for 2022. Additionally, full recovery of demand remains on the same timeline for 2023, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) is projected to surpass 2019 levels in 2024.
Financial ReportsHouston Chronicle

Sandpiper Lodging Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend to Shareholders

RICHMOND, Va. (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Sandpiper Lodging Trust (“SLT”) announces today that its Board of Trustees declared a second quarter dividend of $0.18375 per share, which represents a 7% annualized distribution, to shareholders of record on August 5, 2021 payable August 16, 2021. The per share dividend amount is an increase of $0.013 (or 7.2%) from our first quarter dividend. The distribution rate is based on the current $10.50 share price.
EconomyHotel Online

STR: Preliminary July Data for Sydney Hotels

LONDON — August 13, 2021 — Reflecting the ongoing impact of the latest lockdowns, Sydney hotels showed significantly lower performance across the three key performance metrics, according to preliminary July 2021 data from STR. Occupancy: 18.7%. Average daily rate (ADR): AUD147.08. Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AUD27.44. The absolute occupancy...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Delivery Hero hikes 2021 outlook on strong Q2

Aug 12 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food firm Delivery Hero raised its 2021 outlook on Thursday, after more than doubling quarterly revenues, as its fast-growing quick commerce service that aims to deliver goods in as little as 10 to 15 minutes gains traction. It now sees revenues in a...
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announced today its first quarterly profit for Q2 2021. The company has filed the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q2 June 2021 with exceptionally strong results which demonstrates the continued growth.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Mold Inhibitors Market Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2028 | Archer Daniels Midland Company,BASF,Dow,PCC SE,DSM etc.

Mold Inhibitors Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2028. The business report released by Contrive Datum Insights on Mold Inhibitors Market 2021 Key Industry Analysis and Forecast 2028 is focused to facilitate a deep understanding of the Mold Inhibitors Market definition, potential, and scope. The report is curated after deep research and analysis by experts. It consists of an organized and methodical explanation of current Mold Inhibitors Market trends to assist the users to entail in-depth Mold Inhibitors Market analysis. The report encompasses a comprehensive assessment of different strategies like mergers acquisitions, product developments, and research developments adopted by prominent Mold Inhibitors Market leaders to stay at the forefront in the global market.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market 2021 COVID-19 Outbreak Analysis, Growth Prospects by | Capgemini, HCL, HP, Infosys, SAP, etc

IT Outsourcing Managed Service market exploration research provides remarkable information that makes it a valuable advantage for business specialists, administrators, and other key individuals. The event also includes tables and graphs to help understand the market trends IT Outsourcing Managed Service, as well as the drivers and challenges. The research will likely lead to the strong future development of the IT Outsourcing Managed Service sector in all its regions and sections by combining data and evaluation capabilities with substantial findings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy