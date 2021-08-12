Cancel
Georgia State

Georgians ask that Hammond coal ash be excavated, relocated

By Rome News-Tribune
georgiahealthnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgians from Valdosta to Rome voiced concerns that if an unlined ash pond at Plant Hammond were left as is, it would set a dangerous precedent for others across the state. Georgia Power is seeking a permit to cap-in-place Ash Pond 3 at the plant west of Rome in Floyd County. On Tuesday night a virtual public hearing brought dozens of residents from all over the state. They expressed a steady stream of objections to the cap-in-place request for the 25-acre ash pond just to the east of the abandoned power plant.

