Georgians ask that Hammond coal ash be excavated, relocated
Georgians from Valdosta to Rome voiced concerns that if an unlined ash pond at Plant Hammond were left as is, it would set a dangerous precedent for others across the state. Georgia Power is seeking a permit to cap-in-place Ash Pond 3 at the plant west of Rome in Floyd County. On Tuesday night a virtual public hearing brought dozens of residents from all over the state. They expressed a steady stream of objections to the cap-in-place request for the 25-acre ash pond just to the east of the abandoned power plant.www.georgiahealthnews.com
Comments / 0