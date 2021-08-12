STR: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending 7 August

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — August 12, 2021 — Reflecting seasonality and greater concern around the Delta variant, U.S. hotel occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) dipped from the previous weeks, according to STR‘s latest data through 7 August. 1-7 August 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 68.0% (-8.3%)

