The Winthrop Parks and Recreation Summer Parks will celebrate the 2021 season with its annual “Town Day” on Friday, Aug. 20 at Ingleside Park. The fun-filled farewell to the summer is held on the last day of the program and features carnival-style amusements such as the Moon Bounce, games, pizza, and a barbecue. The festivities start at 10 a.m. and continue until 12:30 p.m.