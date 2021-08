The United States is in the midst of a national care crisis. With more than 10,000 people turning 65 every day, there is skyrocketing demand for affordable, quality, essential care that seniors and people with disabilities need to live independently at home. Yet due to exceptionally low wages and a lack of affordable benefits such as health care, paid sick time, and training opportunities, there is a shortage of affordable home care. As a result, working people are often forced to leave their jobs.