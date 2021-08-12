Cancel
Butler County, MO

Butler County reports 127 new COVID cases

By From Staff Reports
darnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Butler County Public Health Department reported 127 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as completed vaccination rates for the six-county region lag far behind state rates. Across the state, 49.4% of the population has initiated a vaccination, and 42.3% have completed a vaccination regimen, according to figures reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Completed rates for Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Ripley, Stoddard and Wayne counties average less than 24%.

