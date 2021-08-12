Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Fore! Cheyenne Golfers Get Ready To Swing Into Divots And Drivers 2021

By Mat Murdock
Posted by 
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Downtown District Authority is back at it this year with the 2nd Annual Divots And Drivers. After being able to hold the inaugural event last year to great success, it's looking like the DDA is moving full steam ahead with the sequel. The event is coming up on September 11th. Last year's event was a benefit to purchase new planters in Downtown off Lincolnway. This year's event will benefit a rehab project for an area Downtown known as "The Hole".

y95country.com

Comments / 0

106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fore#Golfers#Dda#The Cheyenne Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming Food Truck Set To Get Saucy In National Wing Contest

If you're really good at what you do, and want a measuring stick for how good you are, as Woody Harrelson's character in "Zombieland" said, "You've got to go to the tippy top". It looks like a local Southeast Wyoming food truck is looking to do that. If you live in Cheyenne or Laramie, there's a good chance you've seen Double Dubs green food truck parked about in either town, serving some amazing wings. Double Dubs is looking to prove that they, not only have the best wings in Wyoming, they have the best wings, period.
Wyoming StatePosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Johnson County, Wyoming History Is Rich With Corruption

Murder and corruption top the list of the interesting history of the 'Johnson County War'. According to a timeline acquired from Hoofprints of the Past in Kaycee, Wyoming, the legendary war began building in the 1880's with a cattle bust. The war then ramped up in the 1890's when a group of "invaders" left Cheyenne to take care of so called "rustlers", that according to the cattle barons, were being unruly in Johnson County.
Wyoming StatePosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

How Wyoming Played a Big Role in Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary

In August of 2017, Luke Bryan released an episode of 'Luke Bryan Television' (AKA LBTV), the subject of that episode was Trout fishing with his sons, nephew and dad. This weekend I had a chance to watch Luke's new Docuseries with IMDbTV Called 'Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary' and they used some of that same footage on the final episode of season 1. This series highlights the struggle to make it in the music industry, loss in his life and finally the success of his career and life.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

These weeks just keep flying by. By the time I'm use to it being Tuesday, it's Friday already. Not that I'm complaining. I'm pretty pumped for this weekend. There are a lot of great bands in town. Fridays On The Plaza. Ok, we have a Grammy nominated band playing tonight!...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Downtown Cheyenne: Fridays On The Plaza Preview

These Summer weeks keep racing by. We're sitting at Thursday, so by my watch, it's time to review who we have in store for us Friday Night. Quick shout out to the city for putting these shows on each week and the crew working the shows. Last week was rough with the storm that came through, but they all worked hard to get as much out of the event as they could before the weather impacted the performances too much. Let's hope for clearer skies tomorrow.
Moose, WYPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

The Best Spot To Stay When You’re Going Climbing In The Tetons

I stumbled on an article from Only In Your State and found the spot I'll be staying at when I take a trip there. The Climbers Ranch is a group of primitive style cabins that is perfect lodging for someone that doesn't want to pay pricey hotel costs and really only needs a place to sleep and hangout when not climbing or exploring. The ranch is located just north of one of my favorite areas in Jackson Hole...Moose, Wy. The ranch has been around since the early 70's and offers the bare minimum, but enough to be comfortable, at an affordable price.

Comments / 0

Community Policy