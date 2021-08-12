Cancel
Upcoming Construction Work

lincolntown.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning this August, construction work will begin on a 6 foot wide asphalt Recreation Path off Lincoln Road near the Magnolia Trees south of the Codman Road intersection. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the Public Works Department at 781-259-8999. Thank You.

www.lincolntown.org

Comments / 0

#Construction Work#Lincoln Road#Asphalt
