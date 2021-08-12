Upcoming Construction Work

BOMMARITO CONSTRUCTION, EMPLOYEES & VOLUNTEERS BEGAN WORK AT THE POTOSI CITY PARK – The Potosi Baseball Association, the City of Potosi and the Bommarito Construction Company are working together to update and improve Ballfield #1 at the Potosi City Park. The crew began work on Saturday morning, August 7th at the Potosi City Park. There were a good number of volunteers working through the heat, trenching and burying drain pipe, stripping the dugouts of old siding, digging up old asphalt and concrete around the backstop, taking the top off the field and working on the bleachers. Jason McCombs, Project Foreman for Bommarito, said the company was excited to help and do something for the kids and community. He said the construction company was helping with equipment, supplies and some of the expense to get started on the field. McCombs said, “We’ve got several people that live in the area that work for Bommarito and everyone has jumped in to help. We’re happy to do something for the youngsters. The field needs some major updating and we are going to get it done.” Volunteers are welcome as the work continues. The field is being shortened and additional parking will be added as well. The work is appreciated!