Undergraduate students can learn about graduate school on August 17th
Are you interested in learning about graduate degree programs in science and engineering, what life as a graduate student is like, and the career options that a master’s or PhD degree can open up for you? Native panelists will describe their personal journeys in preparing for graduate school, their perspectives on the graduate school experience, and the next steps along their chosen career path. Attendees are expected to have their camera on, ask questions, and respond to prompts in the chat.www.uncp.edu
Comments / 0