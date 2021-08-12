Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pembroke, NC

Undergraduate students can learn about graduate school on August 17th

uncp.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you interested in learning about graduate degree programs in science and engineering, what life as a graduate student is like, and the career options that a master’s or PhD degree can open up for you? Native panelists will describe their personal journeys in preparing for graduate school, their perspectives on the graduate school experience, and the next steps along their chosen career path. Attendees are expected to have their camera on, ask questions, and respond to prompts in the chat.

www.uncp.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Pembroke, NC
Education
City
Pembroke, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#Northwestern University#Duke University#Unc#White Bear Nakoda#Ford Foundation#The University Of Montana#Montana State University#The Salk Institute#Aises#Ucsd#Csqc Csqc#Nsf#University Of Illinois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy