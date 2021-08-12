Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Utah Pacific
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that on July 30, 2021, it acquired Utah Pacific Bridge & Steel, LLC and Mountain Pacific Transport, LLC (collectively, "Utah Pacific") in partnership with certain members of Utah Pacific's executive management. Gladstone Investment provided both equity and senior secured debt to complete the transaction.
