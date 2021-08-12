Cancel
Lab Corp. (LH) Announces Acquisition of Ovia Health

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has acquired Ovia Health, a digital health platform used by millions of women seeking information and support with family planning, pregnancy and parenting.

