Lab Corp. (LH) Announces Acquisition of Ovia Health

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company" or "AACI") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "AACIU" beginning on August 13, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AACI" and "AACIW," respectively.