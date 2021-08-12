SPI Energy to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its SVP of Investor Relations and Finance, Randolph Conone, will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.
