Agriculture

SPI Energy to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its SVP of Investor Relations and Finance, Randolph Conone, will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

www.streetinsider.com

BusinessStreetInsider.com

WISeKey Releases CEO Letter to Shareholders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zug, Switzerland "“ August 17, 2021: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules "“ WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) ("WISeKey" or the "Company"), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today released a letter to shareholders from Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO.
Wilmington, DE
TheStreet

Incyte To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 90 days. About...
Business
TheStreet

Graham Corporation To Present Virtually And Host 1x1 Investor Meetings At The 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 26, 2021

Graham Corporation (GHM) - Get Report, a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense, energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual 12 th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2021.
Brooklyn, NY
TheStreet

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics To Present At The SNN Virtual Investor Conference On August 18, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) ("Brooklyn"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., will present a corporate overview at the SNN Virtual Investor Conference being held August 17 - 19, 2021.
Markets

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: RK) Featured in Coverage of Investor Summit Group's Q3 Virtual Event

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: RK) is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. The Klaza Deposit has indicated mineral resources of 4.5Mt containing 686,000 oz gold and 14 million oz silver at grades of 4.8g/t gold and 98g/t silver, and inferred mineral resources of 5.7Mt containing 507,000 oz gold and 13.9 million oz silver at grades of 2.8g/t gold and 76g/t silver. An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Klaza deposit completed in 2020 returned a Post-Tax NPV (5%) of C$378 million and an IRR of 37%, using $1,450/oz gold and $17/oz silver. For more information, visit the companys website atÂ www.rockhavenresources.com.
Denver, CO
TheStreet

Ring Energy To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will be participating in EnerCom, Inc.'s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado where Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul McKinney is scheduled to make a presentation on Wednesday, August 18 th at 10:30 am Mountain Time.
New York City, NY
TheStreet

MarketAxess Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO, and other members of the MarketAxess senior management team will host presentations about the company's strategies and opportunities. The Investor Day's virtual format will provide analysts and investors with the ability to participate in live Q&A sessions with the management team.
Medical & Biotech
TheStreet

InMed Pharmaceuticals To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates as well as manufacturing technologies for pharmaceutical-grade rare cannabinoids, today announced that Eric. A. Adams, President and CEO, and Dr. Eric Hsu, Senior Vice President of Pre-Clinical Research & Development, will present at H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Medical & Biotech
The Press

Invitae to Present at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT and Sean George, chief executive officer of Invitae, will participate in the NGS Technologies panel presentation at 1:00 p.m. PT, both at Montage Laguna Beach.
Financial Reports
TheStreet

Moody's Corporation Posted An Updated Management Presentation For Investors

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Report posted an updated management presentation for investors on its website, ir.moodys.com, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. This presentation reflects certain information regarding the Company's results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as well as updated full-year 2021 guidance as of August 5, 2021, and its posting is provided pursuant to Regulation FD. Senior management may use this updated presentation during meetings with analysts and investors.
Agriculture

2021 Ag Growth Summit to be virtual only

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced that the sixth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Aug. 26 will be held as a virtual event only. The 2021 Ag Growth Summit was scheduled to be in person in Manhattan, but the recent increase in COVID-19 cases has made it inadvisable to hold such a large indoor event.
Stocks

Starboard Issues Detailed Investor Presentation On Box (BOX)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Box, Inc. ("Box" or the "Company") (NYSE: BOX), with an ownership stake of approximately 8.6% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has issued a detailed presentation titled "Unlocking Value at Box," outlining Starboard's views on Box, its history of engagement with the Company, the challenges that plagued the Company historically and continue to exist today, opportunities to drive improved performance through the implementation of numerous value-enhancing initiatives, and details surrounding Starboard's slate of highly-qualified and experienced director nominees for election to Box's Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting").
Economy
TheStreet

AMERCO Announces Fifteenth Annual Virtual Analyst And Investor Meeting

RENO, Nev., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company will hold its fifteenth annual virtual analyst and investor meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. Arizona time ( 2 p.m. Eastern Time).
Medical & Biotech
TheStreet

Yumanity Therapeutics To Present At The BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Business
TheStreet

Kulicke & Soffa To Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Day - September 23, 2021

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) - Get Report ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced it will be hosting a virtual Investor & Analyst Day at 8:30am EST on September 23, 2021 to highlight the Company's growing near and long-term business prospects.
Business

Realogy Presenting at Building Products Investor Conference

Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced that the company’s chief executive officer and president Ryan Schneider will participate in the Virtual Barclays Select Series Building and Building Products Investor Conference to be held Aug. 11. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET. The remarks will be webcast with access...

