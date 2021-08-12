SPI Energy to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Box, Inc. ("Box" or the "Company") (NYSE: BOX), with an ownership stake of approximately 8.6% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has issued a detailed presentation titled "Unlocking Value at Box," outlining Starboard's views on Box, its history of engagement with the Company, the challenges that plagued the Company historically and continue to exist today, opportunities to drive improved performance through the implementation of numerous value-enhancing initiatives, and details surrounding Starboard's slate of highly-qualified and experienced director nominees for election to Box's Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting").