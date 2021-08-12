Cancel
Music

Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...8/12/21

By Danny Coleman
newjerseystage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Cosmo's vault of course," he said with a hearty laugh, "it is out there and chuck full of musical delights which will eventually see the light of day and we've got one of the best ones right now; The Clifford/Wright Project. This has some really terrific players on it; it sounds great. I actually listened to it like a guy who just picked it up at a local record shop (laughs); I sat and listened to it and I don't do that too often."

www.newjerseystage.com

Greg Kihn
#Rock Bands#Hard Rock#Rock On#Central New Jersey#The Chamber Of Commerce
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
Red Bank, NJnewjerseystage.com

Inside Two River Theater's 2021-22 Season

(RED BANK, NJ) --– Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, has announced the lineup of productions for its 2021-22 Season. The season includes works by Anton Chekhov (with a translation by Madeleine George), August Wilson, and Tony Meneses. It opens with Wilson's Radio Golf in November. One additional show will be announced later.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Billy Joel Play ‘River of Dreams’ and ZZ Top’s ‘Tush’ at First Covid-Era Show

Billy Joel played his first show since the start of the pandemic at Boston’s Fenway Park on Wednesday night. It was a rain-soaked evening, but the capacity crowd didn’t seem to mind and they stayed throughout the entire 26-song set, which featured the usual hits along with lesser-known songs like “And So It Goes” and “A Room of Their Own.” Joel also played “River of Dreams,” which included an extended segment of “Tush” by ZZ Top as a tribute to the late Dusty Hill. The song was a great spotlight moment for percussionist Crystal Taliefero; she spent some of the pandemic...
Festivalboropulse.com

The Weeks to Rock Out at Aug. 21 Hemp Fest

The 2021 Middle of Somewhere Hemp Fest at Bert Driver’s Burlap Room and Nursery, a celebration spotlighting the Tennessee hemp industry, will feature special musical guest The Weeks, bringing its swaggering, sludgy and slightly Southern indie-rock. The very productive rock group got its start in 2006 while all four members—twin...
Musickxlp941.com

8/9/21 Rock News

— Lynyrd Skynyrd is canceling some upcoming shows after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The classic rockers were set to perform at tonight’s Pro Football Hall of Fame concert along with country superstar Brad Paisley. That’s off the schedule now as well as three other shows in Atlanta; Jackson, Mississippi; and Cullman, Alabama. A statement from the band says Medlocke is at home resting and “responding well to treatment.”
Entertainment1057thexrocks.com

Anna’s Daily Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. – Dennis Thomas, founding member of Kool & The Gang, has died at the age of 70. The band shared the news on Facebook, revealing that Thomas ‘passed away peacefully in his sleep’ Saturday at his home in New Jersey. Thomas, known as ‘Dee Tee’, played several instruments including saxophone, flute, and percussion – and served as the band’s on-stage ‘master of ceremonies’. Last month, Kool & The Gang took part in CNN’s ‘Fourth in America’ July 4th celebration. Thomas is survived by his wife, daughter, and two sons.
MusicShowbiz411

Tempting as Ever: Squeeze, the 80s Beatles, Bring Magical Pop Songs to Life in New Tour

First of all, it’s unfair to call Squeeze the 80s Beatles, but I got your attention. From the mid 70s for at least twenty or more years, Brits Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook turned out classic pop albums that recalled the best writing and singing of Lennon and McCartney but surely with their own twists. They were not and are not a cult group by any means. They had hits galore, too. They led the British New Wave and had plenty of presence on MTV.
Fleetwood, PAbctv.org

“The Sound of Music” 8-12-21

Host Victor Merinsky shares video of a performance of “The Sound of Music” by Fleetwood Community Theatre on International Folk Show. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you...
Brooklyn, NYbklyner.com

Bklyn Sounds Live + Live Music Choices 8/6 - 8/12

Let’s not dance around the lede: were you to go see one live show this week, I would love for it to be the inaugural Bklyn Sounds Live showcase at Littlefield in Gowanus, on Friday, August 6th. If you like music filled with moving polyrhythms, sonic unpredictability and the comfort of melody, a three-layered bill featuring the noisy electronic jazz duo Anteloper, the Nuyorican soul-funk quartet Conclave, and the excellent young house DJ Malik Hendricks fits the order.
MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

Slipknot + ZZ Top Dominate Metal + Rock Charts After Deaths of Joey Jordison + Dusty Hill

Slipknot and ZZ Top are filling the top spots of the Apple Music charts following the deaths of Joey Jordison and Dusty Hill. Rock and metal fans are now discovering or rediscovering the music of both bands. Jordison, perhaps the most important metal drummer of the last 25 years, influenced an entire generation with his highly technical and wildly creative playing. The strength of his memory has brought four Slipknot songs into the Top 10 of the Apple Music Metal Songs chart.
Entertainmentkxlp941.com

8/10/21 This Day In Rock History

In 1909 The father of the electric guitar, Leo Fender, was born. In 1969 Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards became a father when girlfriend Anita Pallenberg gave birth to their first son, Marlon. In 1972 Paul and Linda McCartney were arrested for possession of drugs in Gothenburg, Sweden. Paul was...
Rock MusicPosted by
103GBF

10 Rock + Metal Bands With Absolutely Wild Tour Stories

I’ve had my share of wacky nights: the time Andy Dick showed up to a party he wasn’t invited to and took all of our blow (six people’s worth); when that one guy (who shall remain nameless) drunkenly pissed in a Grammy award-winning artist’s pool; or when someone in a touring band stole my prescription anxiety meds after they played a house show in my basement (not cool, dude, I seriously needed those). But I’m not a rock star — I just write about them.
MusicMetalSucks

Guns N’ Roses Release Studio Version of New Song “Absurd”

Guns N’ Roses have released a studio recording of a new(ish) song, “Absurd.” You can listen below. The song originated as a track called “Silkworms,” written by keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Chris Pitman, during sessions for Chinese Democracy. The group played it live a handful of times in 2001, and studio bootlegs of various iterations have leaked over the years.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Billy Joel Honors Dusty Hill on Return to Stage

Billy Joel paid tribute to ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill when he returned to the stage on August 4, 2021. The Piano Man’s performance at Boston’s Fenway Park was his first full-length concert since March 6, 2020. The 24-song set included such classic rock favorites as “You May Be Right,” “Uptown Girl,” and “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant.”
Musictheprp.com

Kingsmen Release Cover Of Metallica’s “Sad But True”

Kingsmen have released a cover of Metallica‘s “Sad But True” in celebration of Metallica‘s 1991 self-titled album (aka “The Black Album“) officially turning 30 today, August 12th. Kingsmen worked with producer Mark Lewis (DevilDriver, Whitechapel) and commented:. “Metallica’s black album was monumental to our growth as musicians. Their presence as...
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Foo Fighters 8/12/21

Foo Fighters have stepped into Stevie Nicks‘ headlining spot on October 22nd at the Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta’s Central Park. Nicks has backed out of all five of her upcoming festival appearances due to the Delta covid variant. The festival posted a message to fans on social media, saying:...
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (8/16)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Gabriel Teodros) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Jungle, Ty Segall, Liars, and more.

