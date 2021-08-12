Cancel
Rep. Payne Announces $265 Million Grant For NJ Transit

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Payne, Jr. Helps Secure $256 Million Grant for NJ Transit. Washington, D.C. — Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr., Chairman of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials for the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, announced today that New Jersey (NJ) Transit received a nearly $256 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. The money will help NJ Transit with system maintenance, service and equipment upgrades, and help to keep employees on the payroll during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The funds are from the American Rescue Plan and Rep. Payne, Jr. helped write the language in that bill that would provide funds for area transit organizations, such as NJ Transit.

