Notice of Regular Meeting Cancellation - Traffic Commission
CITY OF MURRIETA
TRAFFIC COMMISSION AGENDA
TRAFFIC COMMISSION MEETING OF
August 18, 2021
NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regularly scheduled meeting of the Murrieta Traffic Commission of Wednesday, August 18, 2021 has been canceled. The next regular meeting is to be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the City of Murrieta Council Chambers,
1 Town Square, Murrieta, California.
Pauline Tucker .
Pauline Tucker, Executive Assistant Public Works/Engineering
Posted: August 12, 2021
