Murrieta, CA

Notice of Regular Meeting Cancellation - Traffic Commission

Murrieta, California
Murrieta, California
 5 days ago

CITY OF MURRIETA

TRAFFIC COMMISSION AGENDA

TRAFFIC COMMISSION MEETING OF

August 18, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regularly scheduled meeting of the Murrieta Traffic Commission of Wednesday, August 18, 2021 has been canceled. The next regular meeting is to be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the City of Murrieta Council Chambers,

1 Town Square, Murrieta, California.

Pauline Tucker .

Pauline Tucker, Executive Assistant Public Works/Engineering

Posted: August 12, 2021

Murrieta, California

Murrieta, California

Murrieta /mjʊriːˈɛtə/ is a city in southwestern Riverside County, California, United States. The population of Murrieta was 103,466 at the 2010 census. Murrieta experienced a 133.7% population increase between 2000 and 2010, according to the most recent census, making Murrieta one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Largely residential in character, Murrieta is typically characterized as a bedroom community. Murrieta is bordered by the city of Temecula to the south, the cities of Menifee and Wildomar to the north, and the unincorporated community of French Valley to the east. Murrieta is located in the center of the Los Angeles-San Diego mega-region. Murrieta is named for Juan Murrieta, a Californio ranchero who founded the town.

