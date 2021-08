EUR/USD testing 1.17 for the second time this year. US CPI could be a market-mover as analysts expect the July reading to be a little softer. EUR/USD is sitting just above its 2021 low as the US Dollar starts the day a touch higher. The move so far has been pretty light compared to previous sessions but we have the US CPI data out this afternoon, and that is likely to be a market mover if the reading deviates from market expectations.