Things are looking a lot more magical at The Walt Disney Company these days. Revenues climbed 45% during the entertainment giant’s most recent financial quarter and Disney swung back into profitability for the three-month period ending in June. It was a sign that the family-friendly conglomerate, which makes its business trading in a signature mix of fancy and whimsy, is starting to shake off the all-too-real impact of the COVID-19 economic slowdown. Revenues hit $17 billion, up from $11.8 billion in the year-ago quarter, while Disney posted a profit of $995 million or 80 cents per share. That compared favorably with the...