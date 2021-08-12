Cancel
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Murrieta, California
Murrieta, California
 5 days ago

Public hearing notices for August 25, 2021, Planning Commission meeting have been posted to the webpage. Check the webpage for these notices.

Murrieta, California

Murrieta, California

ABOUT

Murrieta /mjʊriːˈɛtə/ is a city in southwestern Riverside County, California, United States. The population of Murrieta was 103,466 at the 2010 census. Murrieta experienced a 133.7% population increase between 2000 and 2010, according to the most recent census, making Murrieta one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Largely residential in character, Murrieta is typically characterized as a bedroom community. Murrieta is bordered by the city of Temecula to the south, the cities of Menifee and Wildomar to the north, and the unincorporated community of French Valley to the east. Murrieta is located in the center of the Los Angeles-San Diego mega-region. Murrieta is named for Juan Murrieta, a Californio ranchero who founded the town.

#Planning Commission
