S&P 500, Dow set fresh records as recovery marches forward

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Dow and S&P 500 jumped to record closes for a third straight day on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks driving the market higher as investors warmed to jobs data showing a steady U.S. economic recovery. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook...

www.streetinsider.com

Stocksinvesting.com

4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Dividend Income

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising geopolitical tensions, and jitters over the pace of global economic growth are expected to keep the stock market highly volatile in the near term. So, in this environment, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Star Group (SGU), and Ennis (NYSE:EBF), each of which offers high dividend yields. Read on.While the Federal Reserve expects the increase in inflation to be transitory and is likely to continue maintaining low-interest rates, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases with the rapid spread of the Delta variant, rising geopolitical tensions related to the Afghan government’s collapse, and concerns over the global economic recovery will likely keep the stock market highly volatile in the near term. While the long-term impact of geopolitical tensions on the U.S. stock market is still uncertain, the major benchmark indexes sagged this morning.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Copper Stocks to Buy to Cash in on the Coming Boom

Copper stocks have been red-hot. With electric vehicle demand, infrastructure plans and an aggressive push for new renewable sources of energy, copper is coming under significant demand. In fact, according to Mining.com contributor Frik Els, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) expects copper prices ito rise as short-term headwinds fade. “Goldman says the...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Most-Bullish Wall Street Outlook in Two Decades

Wall Street has been enjoying smooth trading this year with the major bourses hitting a series of record highs lately thanks to solid corporate earnings and an improving economy. The Q2 earnings picture has been one of all-round strength, with aggregate total quarterly earnings on track to reach a new...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks On Robinhood To Buy For Under $5

Are These Robinhood Penny Stocks On Your Watch List Today?. Whether you’re looking for the best penny stocks to buy on Robinhood, Webull, or other popular platforms, your strategy matters. The last year has proven that the mob mentality can quickly take hold, leaving novice traders in the dark regarding the fundamental or technical analysis. The Reddit movement and other social catalysts have made it easier than ever to get information from “piers” in the stock market.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Energy Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 50%

Despite an anticipated softening in demand, oil-producing companies are nonetheless expected to grow given the fast-paced COVID-19 vaccination programs and consequent economic rebound. Therefore, Wall Street analysts predict energy stocks Suncor (SU), Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will rally more than 50% in price in the near term. Let’s discuss.Oil prices have been declining from their recent multi-year highs as rising COVID-19 cases threaten global oil demand. However, solid progress on the vaccination front and what seems like a resilient global economic recovery should prevent oil prices from falling significantly. Many analysts expect robust demand growth to continue through the end of the year, which should allow oil prices to remain stable in the coming months. Both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC expect the world’s thirst for oil to return to pre-pandemic highs in the second half of next year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall St set to fall from record highs after weak retail data

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 were set to fall from record highs on Tuesday after weak earnings reports from Home Depot and Walmart, and as retail sales data showed the pace of the U.S. economic recovery slowed in July. Home Depot fell 3.2% after it missed Wall...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as defensive shares shine

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow industrials hit record highs on Monday as investors moved into defensive sectors and stocks recovered from losses earlier in the session, shaking off glum economic data out of China. Economically sensitive groups such as energy, materials and financials were...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Ho hum, new closing record highs for Dow and S&P 500

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday as inflation gained steam, the Delta variant continued its rapid spread, and disappointing economic data out of China weighed. Despite this, both the Dow Jones industrials and the Standard and Poor's 500 closed at new record highs. "These are...
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trade lower as investors await retail earnings reports

U.S. equity futures traded lower early Tuesday as the busiest week for retail sector earnings kicks off in the morning, with giants Walmart and Home Depot reporting April-through-June results ahead of the opening bell. In the afternoon, health care equipment maker Agilent Technologies, furniture manufacturer La-Z-Boy, doughnut seller Krispy Kreme...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of retail sales data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.59%, S&P 0.45%, Nasdaq 0.31%. Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday ahead of data that is likely to show the pace of the U.S. economic recovery slowed, while Home Depot kicked off the retail earnings season on a dour note.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 195 Points Lower; Home Depot Disappoints

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Tuesday, retreating from record levels ahead of the release of key retail sales data and quarterly earrings from Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD ). At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 195 points,...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks sink with Walmart, Home Depot earnings in focus

U.S. stock indexes were lower Tuesday morning as investors digested earnings from big retailers and awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299 points, or 0.84%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.65% and 0.82%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 on Monday closed at record highs for a fifth straight session.

